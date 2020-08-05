The history of Mexican food is not clear. Some food historians believe Mexican food was derived from the Mayan Indians, who were traditionally nomadic hunters and gatherers. When agricultural communities were formed, corn or maize was domesticated. Corn tortillas were a common food item, as well as wild game, fish, and fruits.
By the mid-1300s, chili peppers, honey, salt, and chocolate found their way into Mexican cooking.
After Spain invaded Mexico, Spanish foods influenced Mexican cuisine. Dairy products, garlic, herbs, wheat, and spices became commonplace.
Early natives did not have ovens. They heated food over an open fire. Frying was a popular cooking method.
Corn is considered an essential food and dietary staple in Mexican cuisine. Corn tortillas were considered the “bread” of the indigenous people. The concept of tortillas being used as a wrap is clearly linked to the Aztecs.
While there is still an emphasis upon traditional Mexican cooking methods and ingredients today, it is common to see this cuisine taken to a new level. Sometimes, Mexican staples and flavors are favored in nontraditional dishes.
That is the case with Mushroom Corn Tortilla Wraps. This top-of-the-stove, easy-to-prepare dish includes a number of ingredients one would find in Mexican recipes. I was able to create a Mexican-inspired dish using the first fresh corn of the season, some newly harvested shiitake, homegrown onion, and cilantro from the garden, combined with chipoltle adobo sauce and the zest and juice of a lime. The filling was wrapped in a corn tortilla and topped with sour cream and fresh cilantro.
During this hectic summer season, I was able to put a meal on the table in no time.
If you are looking for a delicious, meatless meal, these mushroom corn wraps are very satisfying.
Mushroom Corn Tortilla Wraps
Ingredients:
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
½ large white onion, chopped
¾- to 1-pound shiitake mushrooms, sliced into ½-inch planks
2 ears corn, cooked and cut from the cob
1 teaspoon grated lime zest and 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
1 tablespoon chipotle adobo sauce
Salt and pepper
8 corn tortillas
½ cup sour cream
Cilantro for garnish
Preparation:
Heat oil in a skillet. Add onion and cook until translucent. Add mushrooms and corn and cook until mushrooms are soft. Add lime zest, lime juice, adobo sauce, and salt and pepper to the pan. Cook until heated through.
Grill tortillas, flipping once, about 30 seconds. Top tortillas with mushroom corn mixture and roll up. Top with sour cream and garnish with cilantro.
Serves 4.