This year’s weather has been ideal for those who cultivate mushrooms. Farmers markets have seen a great supply of shiitake and oyster mushrooms, plus some of the more unusual varieties like lion’s mane.
Unfortunately, sales are down, perhaps due the influx on the market by numerous producers. Some farmers markets must limit the number of customers and restaurant sales have been slim.
Our mushrooms are a premier product. Rather than see them go to waste, my husband and I have been eating mushrooms multiple times a week.
All types of edible mushrooms contain varying degrees of protein and fiber. They also contain B vitamins and selenium, which is a powerful antioxidant that supports the immune system. They are fat free, low sodium, low calorie, and cholesterol free.
Years ago, while at a craft fair, we were introduced to mushroom sandwiches that were sold by a local food vendor. They were so delicious that we came home and began the task of trying to replicate the recipe.
Years later, my husband and I each have our own variation, and both are equally delicious.
I make my sandwich with the mushrooms that are available at the time. Most of the time, the sandwich includes shiitake. Occasionally, I will include foraged mushrooms like chanterelles or blewits. Button and cremini mushrooms from the grocery store work well in this recipe.
Mushroom sandwiches are quick to prepare. They can be eaten for any meal, including breakfast.
Mushroom Panini Sandwich
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon butter
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 small onion, sliced
8 ounces mushrooms, sliced
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
2 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped
¼ cup Parmesan cheese, grated
4 slices Provolone cheese
4 slices bread
2 tablespoons butter
Preparation:
Heat the butter and oil in a skillet until butter is melted. Add the onion and sauté until tender. Add the garlic and thyme and sauté until fragrant, about one minute.
Add the mushrooms to the pan and sauté until they begin to caramelize and turn golden. Season with salt and pepper. Add the parsley and cool the mixture.
Mix the Parmesan in with the cooled mushrooms.
Butter one side of each bread slice. Spread the mushroom/cheese mixture on two bread slices. Place two slices of Provolone on top of the mushroom mixture. Top with the remaining two slices of bread, buttered side up.
The sandwiches can be grilled in a pan or panini maker. It will take about 2 to 4 minutes per side for the Provolone to melt and for the sandwich to be heated through. Serve warm.
Makes two generous sandwiches.