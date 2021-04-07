The origin of meatloaf is unclear. Some say it emerged around the fifth century in medieval Europe. It was a way to use meat scraps that were nearly spoiled. The scraps were finely diced and blended with nuts, fruits, herbs and spices. This was a great way to stretch protein in the diet.
At some point, meatloaf became one of America’s iconic comfort foods. The first documented American meatloaf recipe appeared in the late 1800s. The recipe did not specify the type of meat to be used. It suggested adding chopped onion, an egg, slices of milk-soaked bread, salt and pepper.
My mother often made meatloaf using this simple recipe, because this was the way it was made during the Depression. Eventually, my mother started adding oats to the ground beef in place of the soaked white bread. The oats seemed to be a better binding agent. Once baked, you had no idea that the meatloaf contained oats.
I don’t know when nor how oatmeal became the substitute for bread in the meatloaf recipe. It works well as a filler and keeps the texture light. The oats help absorb and retain moisture, so the meatloaf doesn’t become too dry.
When milk is added to soak the oatmeal, it creates a “panade” that activates the starch in oatmeal to form a gel. The word “panade” is a French word that translates to “bread mash.” It prevents the meat from pulling together and becoming tight and chewy. My mother would never have known what a panade was nor the reason for making it. She just knew that adding milk and oatmeal to the meat produced moist and tender results.
I made an old-fashioned meatloaf with oats recently. It was a simple, easy dinner that didn’t require too many ingredients.
Meatloaf can be paired with potatoes, mac and cheese or vegetables for a nourishing meal.
Old-Fashioned Meatloaf with Oats
Ingredients:
2 pounds ground beef
¾ cup uncooked quick oats
1 small onion, diced
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
2 teaspoons salt
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
¼ teaspoon onion powder
Pepper to taste
¾ cup milk
2 eggs, slightly beaten
¼ cup ketchup
Preparation:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Gently combine all ingredients EXCEPT ketchup in a large bowl. (Be careful not to overmix the meat or it will become tough and dry.)
Shape meat mixture and place into a loaf pan.
Bake meatloaf uncovered for about 1 hour or until the loaf reaches an internal temperature of 160 degrees. Drain off any grease and spread the ketchup on top.
Return meatloaf to the oven and bake for 10 more minutes.
Allow the meatloaf to stand 5 to 10 minutes before slicing.