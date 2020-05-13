Farmer's Table: Orange Chicken and Asparagus Stir-Fry

Meal ideas have occasionally been challenging for several weeks. I have tried to limit grocery store visits, which leaves me standing in front of the refrigerator trying to determine what I can make with the ingredients I have on hand.
Last week, I was determined to come up with a recipe that utilized one chicken breast, one orange and a bunch of asparagus from the garden. I searched the internet and found a stir-fry recipe that sounded like it would be delicious.
Not only would the meal taste good, it would be relatively simple to make. I’d put in a long day trying to reclaim my raspberry bed that was overgrown with weeds. I was tired and I didn’t want to spend a lot of time and energy on dinner.
Long ago, I invested in a rice cooker, so I got some rice cooking while I chopped the ingredients for the stir-fry. I sliced the chicken breast into thin strips, so they would cook quickly.
The original recipe didn’t call for cornstarch, but I added about ½ tablespoon to the sliced chicken. This helps brown the meat and also thickens the sauce.
I chose asparagus spears that were the same thickness, so they would cook at the same rate. I cut the spears at an angle in pieces about 1 inch in length.
Orange zest and juice gave the finished product a delightful sweet, citrusy taste, without being overwhelming.
In a short time, dinner was ready. I took a quick photo for this column, before I sat down to eat. The challenge to come up with a recipe to use the ingredients I had on hand proved successful. This recipe will go in my files, because I am sure there will be times when I will want to make this quick and satisfying meal again.
Orange Chicken and Asparagus Stir-Fry
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon sesame oil
4 ounces chicken, sliced into strips
½ tablespoon cornstarch
1 clove garlic, minced
¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
2 cups chopped asparagus
1 tablespoon soy sauce
1 tablespoon honey
1 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds
Juice and zest of one orange
Preparation:
Heat sesame oil in a large skillet. Dredge chicken strips in cornstarch. (This will help brown the pieces and thicken the sauce later.)
Sauté chicken, garlic, and red pepper for 5 to 7 minutes until chicken is cooked. Add asparagus and sauté for 3 minutes.
In a small bowl, combine soy sauce, honey, sesame seeds, juice and zest of one orange. Pour over chicken and heat through until sauce is slightly thickened.
Serve plain or over rice.