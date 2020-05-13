Farmer's Table: Orange Chicken and Asparagus Stir-Fry

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


farmerstablemay132020orangechicken
Buy Now

Meal ideas have occasionally been challenging for several weeks. I have tried to limit grocery store visits, which leaves me standing in front of the refrigerator trying to determine what I can make with the ingredients I have on hand.

Last week, I was determined to come up with a recipe that utilized one chicken breast, one orange and a bunch of asparagus from the garden. I searched the internet and found a stir-fry recipe that sounded like it would be delicious.

Not only would the meal taste good, it would be relatively simple to make. I’d put in a long day trying to reclaim my raspberry bed that was overgrown with weeds. I was tired and I didn’t want to spend a lot of time and energy on dinner.

Long ago, I invested in a rice cooker, so I got some rice cooking while I chopped the ingredients for the stir-fry. I sliced the chicken breast into thin strips, so they would cook quickly.

The original recipe didn’t call for cornstarch, but I added about ½ tablespoon to the sliced chicken. This helps brown the meat and also thickens the sauce.

I chose asparagus spears that were the same thickness, so they would cook at the same rate. I cut the spears at an angle in pieces about 1 inch in length.

Orange zest and juice gave the finished product a delightful sweet, citrusy taste, without being overwhelming.

In a short time, dinner was ready. I took a quick photo for this column, before I sat down to eat. The challenge to come up with a recipe to use the ingredients I had on hand proved successful. This recipe will go in my files, because I am sure there will be times when I will want to make this quick and satisfying meal again.

Orange Chicken and Asparagus Stir-Fry

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon sesame oil

4 ounces chicken, sliced into strips

½ tablespoon cornstarch

1 clove garlic, minced

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 cups chopped asparagus

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds

Juice and zest of one orange

Preparation:

Heat sesame oil in a large skillet. Dredge chicken strips in cornstarch. (This will help brown the pieces and thicken the sauce later.)

Sauté chicken, garlic, and red pepper for 5 to 7 minutes until chicken is cooked. Add asparagus and sauté for 3 minutes.

In a small bowl, combine soy sauce, honey, sesame seeds, juice and zest of one orange. Pour over chicken and heat through until sauce is slightly thickened.

Serve plain or over rice.

For questions about recipes or other information, contact Susan Maslowski at mudriverpottery@aol.com or go to metrokanawha.com. Susan also has a Farmer’s Table Facebook page.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Arnold, Mary - 2 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.
Belcher, Raymond - 1 p.m., Belcher Cemetery, Belcher Road.
Miller, Josephine - 1 p.m., Emma Chapel Cemetery, Liberty. 
Randolph, Judy - 4 p.m., Siniaville Cemetery, Statts Mill.
Schoolcraft, Ruth - 1 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
Smith, Carl - 2 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. 
Woolwine, Dorsey - 11 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.