The first asparagus emerged in the garden last week. Most stalks were an inch or two long when an overnight freeze was predicted. My asparagus bed is too long to cover. Rather than lose the small stalks, I picked them.
Asparagus is one of my favorite seasonal vegetables. Every year it brings to mind a memory that takes me back to my early teens. Numerous articles have been written about food memories and just how vivid they can be. They can be more evocative than many other types of memories.
I was selected as one of the first apprentices at the Mountain State Art & Craft Fair. I was assigned to a spinner and weaver named Lucy Quarrier. Since I grew up in the state’s northernmost town, I had no idea of the significance of the Quarrier name in the Kanawha Valley.
Lucy and her friend, Billie Bannerman, became my craft mentors. They invited me to accompany them to a Southern Highland Craft Guild fair one spring. The trip from the Northern Panhandle to Charleston meant I would have to stay overnight at Lucy’s house before heading to North Carolina the next day.
My parents followed Lucy’s directions. When we pulled into the driveway at the Glenwood Estate on Charleston’s West Side, my dad said, “Are you sure we’re at the right house?”
Lucy and her sister, Elizabeth, inherited Glenwood and were the last of four generations to live there. The pre-Civil War mansion housed the Laidley, Summers and Quarrier families, three of Kanawha County’s most prominent families. I had never seen a home quite like Glenwood. It looked like a museum.
Lucy and Elizabeth were excellent gardeners. They invited me to walk the grounds and see the garden before dinner. We stopped by a big clump of asparagus. Lucy snapped the stalks she planned to fix for supper. Then she popped one of the tender stalks into her mouth. That was the first time I’d ever seen anyone eat uncooked asparagus. She suggested I try it.
We took the asparagus and some greens into the kitchen, where I got some cooking tips. Surprisingly, the kitchen was 1950s practical and a bit out of character for the house. Lucy and Elizabeth were superb cooks, and the modern kitchen suited their needs.
That evening, I learned that asparagus should be steamed until crisp tender, about 4 to 5 minutes. That was an unsolicited tip I passed on to my mother when I got home, since she overcooked asparagus.
I had no idea in the '60s how my life would be entwined with Glenwood. I married an archaeologist. We moved to this area. My husband became involved with the Glenwood Project while teaching in the Marshall University Graduate Humanities Program.
As part of the multi-disciplinary research project, archaeologists analyzed artifacts recovered beneath the slave/servant quarters during renovations in 1980.
As illustrated, food triggers memories of deep feelings and emotions. My bowl of asparagus tips rescued from the frost brought back memories of a place and people I loved.
Orange Chicken and Asparagus Stir-Fry is a light, fresh and filling meal that takes a few ingredients, one pan and little time to make. It is full of crispy, golden chicken cubes; fresh asparagus and a citrusy sauce that isn’t too sweet.
Lucy and Elizabeth would have enjoyed this dish and approved my cooking method. Oh, how I wish I could have invited them to dinner.
Orange Chicken and Asparagus Stir Fry
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon sesame oil
½ to 1 pound chicken breast (cut into chunks)
Cornstarch for dusting
1 clove garlic, minced
1 cup chopped asparagus
¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
1 teaspoon fresh ginger
1 tablespoon soy sauce
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1 teaspoon orange zest
½ cup orange juice
1 cup vegetable or chicken broth
Toasted sesame seeds
Rice
Preparation:
Heat sesame oil in a skillet.
Put chicken chunks and cornstarch into a zip-lock bag. Shake the bag until the chicken is completely coated.
Sauté chicken in oil until browned on all sides. Remove the chicken and set aside.
Add the garlic and asparagus to the pan and sauté briefly. (You may need to add a little more oil to the pan.) Remove the asparagus and set aside.
Whisk the pepper flakes, ginger, soy sauce, brown sugar, zest, juice, and broth together and pour the sauce into the pan. Cook on medium-low until the sauce begins to bubble. Allow the sauce to simmer for about 3 minutes or until it begins to thicken.
Stir the chicken and asparagus into the sauce and heat through.
Serve over rice and garnish with toasted sesame seeds, if desired.