Oranges have been in the news lately. The price of that morning glass of orange juice may be rising due to a low crop yield this year caused by bad weather and a disease that is targeting the citrus crop. I read that this year’s orange crop may be one of the worst since World War II.
The citrus disease causing the problems has an interesting name. It is called “huanglongbing,” also known as citrus greening. The disease has infected trees in Florida. The result is the trees bear fruit that is smaller, more acidic, and low in sugar.
Added to these issues is the high cost of labor, transportation, and fertilizer caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Fortunately, citrus greening hasn’t spread to California orchards. But there are problems there due to supply chain issues. Growers are dumping good fruit because they cannot find the labor or transportation to move it.
Growers have started to replace old orange trees with disease-resistant varieties, but it may take a while for the industry to rebound.
I have been thinking about Orange Cookies for several months. The mother of a high school friend often baked these cookies. Knowing that I liked them, she would pack extras in my friend’s lunch for me.
I finally broke down and bought a bag of oranges recently. Fortunately, the cookies only require one orange, so I have plenty left to enjoy in other ways.
My husband had never tasted these cookies. His first remark was how good the kitchen smelled after zesting the orange. After one bite of cookie, he proclaimed, “These are really good!”
I have always been in the habit of freezing the zest of lemons and oranges to use in future dishes when I didn’t have fresh citrus on hand. I may start freezing some of the juice if availability and price become a factor.
I will certainly be making Orange Cookies again. One cookie is very satisfying after a meal, but who can stop at one cookie?
Orange Cookies
Ingredients:
6 tablespoons butter, at room temperature
1/2 cup sugar
1 egg, at room temperature
1/3 cup orange juice
1 tablespoon orange zest
1/8 teaspoon almond extract
1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
For the icing:
1/2 cup powdered sugar
1 tablespoon fresh orange juice
1 teaspoon orange zest
1 tablespoon melted butter
1 tablespoon softened cream cheese
Preparation:
Preheat oven to 350°. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
In the bowl of an electric mixer, cream together the butter and sugar until well combined. Add egg; beat until mixture is smooth and creamy. Beat in the orange juice, zest, and almond extract.
Add in dry ingredients and mix until combined.
Drop about one heaping tablespoon full of dough onto the prepared baking sheet, about 2 inches apart. Bake for 10-13 minutes until just barely golden brown on the edges.
Remove and allow to cool on the baking sheet for a few minutes before transferring to a wire rack to finish cooling completely.
Once cookies have cooled, make the icing. Mix the powdered sugar, orange juice, zest, melted butter, and softened cream cheese in a bowl. (A drop of almond extract is also delicious in the icing.) Dip the top of the cookies in the icing, then place back on the wire rack to allow icing to harden.
Makes about 14-16 cookies.