When cooked to perfection, pork chops can rival a good steak.
Through the years, I’ve had several pork chop entrees at restaurants that were outstanding, and I’ve prepared pork chops at home that were incredibly delicious.
Pork chops are easy to overcook, which causes them to become dry and tough. Through the years, I’ve learned several tips that help when cooking pork chops.
Don’t cook pork chops straight from the refrigerator. They should come to room temperature for about 30 minutes prior to cooking time.
Rub the chops with a coating of salt, seasonings, and flour, which will add a flavorful crust and distributes the flavor and helps the chops brown more evenly.
In a skillet over medium high heat, sear one side of the pork chops until it is nicely browned, then flip. Searing or browning should take about 5 minutes on each side. Reduce the heat and cook according to recipe instructions until an instant-read thermometer registers 145°. At this point, the chops should be removed to a platter and kept warm until the final portion of the recipe is prepared. This gentle cooking method will ensure that the chops remain juicy and tender.
Pork chops can be served with gravy, fruit salsas, or sauces. With this recipe for Orange, Onion, and Marsala Pork Chops, the meat is returned to the skillet containing the hot sauce. It is left for only a few minutes to heat through and coat the chops with the citrusy glaze.
They are good tasting, versatile, and nutritious. Say goodbye to dry and flavorless pork chops with this recipe that is quick and simple to make.
Orange, Onion and Marsala Pork Chops
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon flour
1 teaspoon pepper
½ teaspoon salt
4 (3/4-inch-thick) pork chops
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 medium onion, thinly sliced
1 large orange
½ cup Marsala wine
Preparation:
Mix flour, pepper, and salt in a container with a tight-fitting lid. Put chops in the container and seal lid. Shake to completely coat the chops with the flour mixture. You may have to do this individually, depending on the size of the container.
Heat oil in a large skillet. Add the floured chops and cook until browned -- about 5 minutes per side.
Reduce heat to medium and scatter onion slices around chops. Continue cooking, stirring onions occasionally so they don’t burn -- about 10 to 15 minutes or until instant-read thermometer reaches 145° in the thickest part. Transfer chops to a platter and keep warm.
Zest and juice the orange.
Stir the Marsala and orange juice and zest into the skillet. Bring to a boil and cook until orange wine glaze is of a desired consistency (about 3 to 5 minutes).
Return chops to the skillet to warm and coat with the glaze.
Serve immediately.