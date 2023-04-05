The first published recipe for an upside-down cake (using prunes) appeared in the San Francisco Chronicle in 1923.
Upside-down cakes are baked “upside down” in a skillet with the toppings in the bottom of the pan. After the cake has finished baking, the pan is flipped onto a platter revealing the featured fruit.
Pineapple upside-down cakes are probably the most popular type of upside-down cake. They became popular in the 1920s after the Dole Pineapple Company sponsored a pineapple recipe contest. The company received more than 2,500 submissions for pineapple upside-down cakes. They ran an advertisement about the entries, which helped increase the cake’s popularity.
Today, one can find numerous recipes for upside-down cakes using all sorts of fruits including apples, cherries, blueberries, peaches, and oranges.
Usually, butter and sugar are melted in the bottom of an oven-proof skillet and the sliced fruit is layered on top. A batter is poured over the fruit, and the skillet is placed in a preheated oven to bake for the designated time.
I recently found a recipe for a mandarin orange upside-down cake that was baked in a skillet on top of the stove. It seemed like an experiment worth trying. I can report it was a success.
I did not have mandarin oranges, so I substituted blood oranges. While the name may sound unappetizing, the vivid red color was beautiful, and the flavor was delicious.
This is the season when blood oranges can be found in the market. They are ideal for this cake because they are sweeter and less acidic than most other varieties of orange. They are usually seedless or have very few seeds. They are also easy to peel compared to other types of oranges.
Unlike other orange varieties, blood oranges are seasonal and are usually available from December through May. The climate where blood oranges are grown plays a role in the color formation. The temperature determines the darkness of the red color and how pronounced it is.
The red color comes from anthocyanins, so producers wait to pick the oranges when the anthocyanins are at their peak, which means they are harvested in the winter and early spring.
The blood oranges added enough sweetness to this cake that very little sugar was necessary. It was a delicious dessert, but it would be a nice coffee cake, too.
Orange Upside Down Cake
Ingredients:
4 to 6 oranges
1½ tablespoons butter
1 tablespoon sugar
1 egg
1 teaspoon orange zest
¼ cup sugar
¼ cup oil
½ cup milk
1¼ cups flour
½ tablespoon baking powder
Preparation:
Peel oranges and cut them in half. Remove any seeds and set aside.
Melt butter in a skillet and add sugar. Stir until slightly caramelized.
Put orange halves cut side down in skillet and cook for 1 minute. Turn off the heat and let the pan cool.
Break the egg in a mixing bowl. Add zest and sugar. Blend well. Add oil and milk and mix well.
Sift flour and baking powder over the liquid mixture. Stir to blend. Carefully pour the batter over the oranges.
Cover the skillet with a lid and cook on low on top of the stove for 15 to 20 minutes.
Invert the cake onto a greased plate. Slip the cake bottom side up back into the skillet and bake for another 5 minutes.
Serve with ice cream or whipped cream.