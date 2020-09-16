My husband and I predicted an early pawpaw harvest. Seven pawpaws have already fallen from the trees.
The first fruit was eaten like custard, with a spoon straight from the shell. I used another to make pawpaw pancakes, and two more were used to make some silky-smooth pawpaw ice cream.
We still have more pawpaws to harvest, since we have several trees in our edible landscape and a number of trees in the wild.
Pawpaw trees are the largest fruit trees native to North America. They are a member of the tropical Annonaceae family, the only member of this tropical family to grow in this part of the world. The trees have large, tropical-like leaves. They produce a greenish-black fruit that can vary in size depending upon the variety. The pawpaws that fell last week weighed approximately three quarters of a pound each.
The trees in our yard were grown from seeds that I salvaged after a pawpaw tasting event at the Ohio Pawpaw Festival at Lake Snowden. Unfortunately, I do not know the traits of different varieties, so I am not sure what I have. I just know the fruit is large and tasty.
The pawpaw trees at our farm grow in forested areas in the understory near the stream bed. They produce a smaller fruit with a very different flavor.
Pawpaws have a long history in the United States and were mentioned by a traveler in Hernando de Soto’s 1540 Mississippi expedition. He noted the fruit was collected by Indians.
It is believed that some American Indians planted and cultivated pawpaw trees. The Iroquois mashed the fruit and made dried cakes. The fruit has been recorded as a part of the diets of Algonquian, Siouan, and the Osage tribes. The Cherokee used the bark of the pawpaw tree to make cordage used to string fish. Indians were said to have ground the seeds to a powder to use as a treatment for lice.
Pawpaws were enjoyed by George Washington and sustained Lewis and Clark on their trip.
During the Great Depression, pawpaws were a welcome fruit in the diet and were often called “poor man’s bananas.” After World War II, more fruit from other areas of the country became available and interest in the lowly pawpaw waned.
Pawpaws are highly perishable and are rarely found in commercial markets. They are occasionally sold at farmers markets. Researchers are trying to develop a variety that will have a longer shelf life. Frozen pulp is sometimes available through regional producers. It can be used in baking and even making pawpaw beer.
Now is the time to enjoy this seasonal fruit. I have tasted pawpaw ice cream on several occasions. I want to brag that this recipe for pawpaw ice cream produced the creamiest and best tasting pawpaw ice cream I’ve ever eaten. It is worth the cost of heavy cream and I would highly suggest using the vanilla bean. Treat yourself to a heavenly seasonal dessert.
Pawpaw Ice Cream
Ingredients:
1½ cups mashed pawpaws
2 cups heavy cream
2 cups milk
Scant 1 cup sugar
½ vanilla bean, scraped (or 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract)
5 egg yolks
Preparation:
Start by making custard for ice cream. Heat the cream, milk, and sugar in a pot over medium heat until it reaches the steaming point (about 165°). If you are using the vanilla bean, add it to the mixture now. If using extract -- wait a bit.
Beat the egg yolks in a bowl. While stirring the eggs, add hot cream mixture, one ladle at a time. Do this two or three times. This will help temper the eggs, so they won’t curdle. Pour the hot egg mixture into the remain cream mixture in the pot.
Stir the custard as you reheat it back to the steaming point. It should coat the back of a metal spoon. Pour the custard into a bowl that has been set in a larger bowl filled with ice. This will cool the mixture down quickly. If using vanilla extract, stir it in now.
When the custard is cool, whisk in the mashed pawpaws until combined completely. At this point, I poured the cooled custard through a sieve to remove any chunks of pawpaw. This is the time to fish out the vanilla bean.
I cooled my custard an additional hour or two in the refrigerator, before running it through the ice cream machine. (Follow the manufacturer’s directions for your machine.)
When the machine has finished churning, scoop out a bowl of this creamy, delicious ice cream.
Enjoy!