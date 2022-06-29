I have been a gardener for decades. I like to take advantage of seasonal produce. This year’s pea harvest will soon end due to hot summer temperatures. Peas are a cool-weather crop and are often planted as early as March or four to six weeks before the last expected frost in this area.
Pea cultivation predates the beginning of recorded history. It is thought that peas were the first legumes eaten by humans. Some think peas were one of the first domesticated crops, but this theory has never been positively determined. Archaeologists discovered evidence of peas in Egyptian tombs.
Although peas were a known edible, they were not extremely popular. Romans preferred chickpeas over green peas. Like other legumes, peas were grown mostly for their dry seeds that could be easily stored.
Peas were introduced to the New World during European colonization. Dried peas were a staple when crossing the Atlantic, and they became one of the first crops planted in the colonies.
Thomas Jefferson grew more than 30 cultivars of peas. Garden peas are known as “English peas,” and Jefferson grew 15 types of English pea. The amount of space devoted to English peas was an indication that this was one of Jefferson’s favorite vegetables.
In 1824, Mary Randolph, Jefferson’s first cousin, published a cookbook that included a recipe for pea soup made with fresh peas rather than dried.
Hybridization studies have produced many new varieties of peas. Some, like Sugar Snap Peas, can be eaten pod and all. These are my husband’s favorite.
Peas are easy to grow. They are climbing plants and send out long tendrils that will cling to fencing or poles. Pea plants are self-pollinating. The peas we eat are immature seeds.
Fresh peas are delicious eaten raw right off the bush. A simple way to prepare peas is to boil them and coat them with butter, salt, and pepper. They are delicious in salads, casseroles, and soups.
I couldn’t pass up the season without making pea salad. It has been around for decades. I can remember it from pot luck dinners when I was a child. There are several versions. Most contain peas, cheddar cheese, and bacon, but some add water chestnuts or almonds to the mix.
I chose a recipe that did not contain bacon, simply because I didn’t have any on hand. This salad is delicious and easy to make. The creamy mayonnaise and natural sweetness of the homegrown peas complement the crunchy almonds. You won’t even miss the bacon.
Pea Salad
Ingredients:
1 (1-lb. package frozen peas or the equivalent of fresh peas)
½ cup cubed cheddar cheese
3 ounces smoke-flavored almonds, chopped
½ onion, chopped
½ mayonnaise, or more to taste
Pepper
Preparation:
Place the fresh or frozen peas in a steamer basket and steam for about 4 minutes. (You can also microwave, boil, or saute if you prefer.)
Drain peas and transfer to a serving bowl. Cool to room temperature.
Add cheese cubes, almonds, and onion. Fold in mayonnaise and black pepper until the pea mixture is evenly coated. Refrigerate until serving.