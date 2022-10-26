Ribeye steaks are a common cut of beef that are tender, juicy and flavorful. My friends at Crawford Farms recently had their butcher cut some thinner ribeye steaks for resale at The Wild Ramp. I volunteered to cook several steaks in various ways to show the versatility of this delicious cut of meat.
Ribeye steak is a more expensive cut of meat, but I found two large steaks from Crawford Farms provided us with several meals. I saved two generous sections for grilled steaks, and I shaved the remainder for Philly Cheesesteak Pizza, sandwiches, steak salad, Stroganoff, and onion soup.
I had a craving for a Philly cheesesteak sandwich. Philly cheesesteak sandwiches originated in Philadelphia. They were created in the 1930s and consist of chopped or shaved steak, grilled or caramelized onions and cheese on a hoagie bun. Popular additions are peppers and mushrooms.
As I was searching through saved recipes, I found one for Philly Cheesesteak Pizza. What could be better than a crispy crust piled high with all the ingredients of a Philly cheesesteak sandwich?
Ribeye is the traditional cut of beef for Philly Cheesesteak. I harvested onions, Italian frying peppers and fresh mushrooms before the first killing frost, and I had all the other ingredients on hand.
While homemade pizza dough is recommended, a store-bought crust will work, too. To shave the ribeye, I suggest putting the steak in the freezer for about 20 to 30 minutes and then slice thinly with a sharp knife. The beef should be sliced very thin so it will cook quickly. The cheese used to top the pizza can be any variety you like, from American cheese to Cheez Whiz. I opted for a more traditional cheese combination of shredded provolone and mozzarella.
This cheesesteak pizza comes together quickly and easily. The extra cost for this good-quality cut of meat will make this pizza a delicious favorite that you and your family will love.
Should you have leftovers, the best method for reheating is to preheat the oven to 425°. Place the pizza slices on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake pizza for about 8 minutes until it is heated through.
3 teaspoons oil (if you are going to pre-cook veggies)
1¼ cup shredded cheese (I used a mozzarella/Provolone combo)
Preparation:
To prepare the steak: Freeze the steak for 20-30 minutes so it's easier to slice. Slice into very thin slices. Heat a skillet with 2 teaspoons of oil and season the steak with a pinch of salt and pepper. Cook the meat for a total of 1 to 2 minutes, flipping it halfway in between so that it cooks evenly. Remove to a plate and let cool.
Preheat the oven to 450ºF.
Melt the butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Whisk in the flour. Slowly stream in the cold milk while you whisk. Add the pressed garlic and allow the sauce to come to a gentle simmer. Season with salt, pepper and nutmeg. Whisk in Parmesan cheese.
Remove the sauce from the stove. Allow the sauce to cool for 5-10 minutes while you prep your veggies.
The veggies can be used raw on the pizza if you prefer. I like to heat a skillet with a teaspoon of oil and cook the onions, peppers and mushrooms separately for just a couple minutes. (You'll use about 3 teaspoons of oil to do this.)
Top the dough with sauce, cooked steak, veggies, and shredded cheese. Bake for about 15 minutes or until the crust is lightly browned and the cheese is bubbling and golden. Slice pizza and serve.