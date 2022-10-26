Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Ribeye steaks are a common cut of beef that are tender, juicy and flavorful. My friends at Crawford Farms recently had their butcher cut some thinner ribeye steaks for resale at The Wild Ramp. I volunteered to cook several steaks in various ways to show the versatility of this delicious cut of meat.

Ribeye steak is a more expensive cut of meat, but I found two large steaks from Crawford Farms provided us with several meals. I saved two generous sections for grilled steaks, and I shaved the remainder for Philly Cheesesteak Pizza, sandwiches, steak salad, Stroganoff, and onion soup.

For questions about recipes or other information, contact Susan Maslowski at mudriverpottery@aol.com or go to metrokanawha.com. Susan also has a Farmer’s Table Facebook page.

