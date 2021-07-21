I recently purchased a bag of pears that were ripening at the same time. I wanted a way to preserve them, before they were too ripe and soft, without having to consume them all at once. Since my husband is a winemaker, poached pears seemed like a great choice.
Poached pears are often served as a dessert in France. The dish originated in the wine-making regions of Burgundy and Lyon. Poached pears simmered in wine accentuate the fruit’s natural sweetness, and they will soften in the process. Pears that are still a bit firm are best. They pick up the fragrance of the wine, which gives them a nice depth of flavor. The addition of lemon zest, vanilla and cinnamon enhances this delicious dish.
Poached pears can be served warm or cold as a dessert with a dollop of whipped cream, mascarpone, crème fraiche or a scoop of ice cream. They can be served over waffles for breakfast. I like to serve them as a refreshing summer salad with cottage cheese and toasted walnuts or hazelnuts. I occasionally substitute crumbled gorgonzola cheese for the cottage cheese.
Poached pears can be stored in the refrigerator for several days. If a warm dish is desired, the pears can be reheated in the poaching liquid in a small saucepan.
Local pears will soon be in season. This recipe is a great way to use some that are slightly underripe.
Poached Pears
Ingredients:
1 lemon, juiced and zested
4 pears (Bosc and Anjou are good choices)
1½ cups red wine (Zinfandel, Shiraz or Merlot work well)
½ cup sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla
2 teaspoons cinnamon
Preparation:
Fill a bowl with cold water and add all but 2 tablespoons lemon juice.
Peel and core each pear. (The pears can be left whole or halved.) Place the pears in the bowl of lemon water, which will prevent the fruit from browning.
Combine the wine, sugar and reserved 2 tablespoons lemon juice, lemon zest, vanilla and cinnamon in a medium saucepan big enough to hold the pears.
Bring the mixture to a boil and then reduce heat to a low simmer. Add the pears and simmer for 10 minutes on one side. Rotate the pears and poach for 10 minutes on the other side or until the pears are tender.
Remove the pears from the wine with a slotted spoon and allow to cool.
Bring the wine mixture to a rolling simmer and cook until the mixture has thickened and is reduced by half.
To serve as a light dessert, place the pear in a shallow bowl and pour a little of the wine sauce over top. Place a scoop of ice cream, mascarpone or crème fraiche next to the pear.
If serving as a salad, place the pear half on a bed of lettuce and top with a spoonful of cottage cheese topped with toasted walnuts.
For breakfast, cut the poached pear into chunks and top a warm waffle with the chunks. Use some of the poaching liquid as a syrup.