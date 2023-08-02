Poblano peppers are believed to have grown wild in the mountains near Puebla, Mexico. They were one of the foods eaten by the Aztecs who consumed an array of healthful foods. They grew corn, squash, and beans. They harvested many types of wild and cultivated chiles.
Among them was the poblano. The name is derived from the area where they were first harvested.
Poblanos contributed to the good health of the indigenous population. Just one poblano pepper contains 95% of the recommended daily allowance of vitamin C.
By the 17th century, poblanos were very popular due to their mild flavor. It was at that time a recipe for mole was created using poblanos, chocolate, cinnamon, and nuts.
Poblanos are generally mild in flavor, but occasionally (and unpredictably) they can serve up some heat. I’ve noticed that peppers from the same plant can have different heat intensity.
One of the most popular uses of poblanos is the dish called chile relleno. The peppers are great for stuffing, since the walls are thick and hold up nicely when baked, roasted, or fried. The peppers are usually 3 to 6 inches long and about 3 inches wide.
Poblanos are a popular salsa ingredient, but their versatility is unlimited. Besides classic chile rellenos, poblanos can be used in soups, sauces, dips, and rice dishes.
Gardeners and farmers are beginning to grow poblanos locally. They are not difficult to grow, and the plants can be quite productive in the summer heat. The plants do not require special attention unless they get too large and laden with peppers that they need to be staked.
We recently harvested our first poblano peppers. Since the plants are prolific producers, we usually sell our surplus. Several peppers had small, bruised spots, so I decided to keep them and make a new dish called Rajas Poblanos con Crema (Roasted Poblano Strips in Cream Sauce).
It was a great Meatless Monday dish … one that I am sure to repeat as the summer harvest goes on.
Poblano Strips in Cream Sauce
(Rajas Poblanos con Crema)
Ingredients:
4 poblano peppers
2 tablespoons oil
½ onion, sliced
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 cup corn kernels (fresh or frozen)
½ cup sour cream (or Mexican crema)
2 cups Mexican-blend cheese
1 teaspoon chili powder
½ teaspoon oregano
Salt and pepper to taste
Corn tortillas for serving
Preparation:
Roast the poblano peppers until the skins char and blister. Place in a plastic bag or glass casserole with a lid to steam. (This helps loosen the skin.)
Peel the charred skin from the poblanos. Remove the stems and seeds. Slice the peppers into strips.
Heat oil in a frying pan. Add onion and cook for 5 minutes or until the onion is translucent and soft.
Add garlic and corn. Cook for 2 minutes.
Add poblano strips and cook for an additional 2 minutes, stirring.
Add cream and seasonings. Stir until mixed well.
Stir in cheese, stirring constantly until melted.
Serve the mixture on warmed tortillas.
Note: I roast peppers in my air fryer. It couldn’t be easier.
Turn the air fryer on at 400° and preheat as recommended.
Place the peppers in the air fryer basket. (There is no need to add oil, as the peppers will char without it.) Turn the fryer on (at 400°) for 10 minutes.
After 4 minutes, pause the fryer, and, using tongs, turn the pepper ¼ of the way around. Cook for 2 more minutes. Flip again ¼ way and continue to do this until time runs out. The peppers should look blistered. If not, continue cooking and flipping until the skin looks charred and blistered.
Remove the peppers from the air fryer and place in a bowl with a tight-fitting lid or cover with plastic wrap. (The peppers can also be placed in a heat-proof plastic bag to steam. Let the peppers steam for at least 10 minutes or up to 30 minutes.)
The skin should slip off easily. Discard the skin. Remove seeds and stem. Cut the pepper into strips. (The strips can be made in advance and stored in an air-tight container in the fridge for up to 3 days. Roasted peppers can be frozen for 3 months or more, although freezing changes the texture.)