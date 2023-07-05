Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

farmerstablejuly52023polishcucumbersalad

Cucumbers have been cultivated for at least 3,000 years. They originated in India and were introduced to Europe by the Greeks or Romans. There are records of cucumber cultivation in France in the 9th century. There are records of their cultivation in England in the 14th century, and, by the mid-16th century, they were being grown in North America.

Today they are widely cultivated throughout the world.

Stories you might like

For questions about recipes or other information, contact Susan Maslowski at mudriverpottery@aol.com or go to metrokanawha.com. Susan also has a Farmer’s Table Facebook page.

Tags

Recommended for you