Cucumbers have been cultivated for at least 3,000 years. They originated in India and were introduced to Europe by the Greeks or Romans. There are records of cucumber cultivation in France in the 9th century. There are records of their cultivation in England in the 14th century, and, by the mid-16th century, they were being grown in North America.
Today they are widely cultivated throughout the world.
There are several types of cucumbers: slicing, pickling, and seedless or burpless. Slicing cucumbers are grown to eat fresh, usually as a salad item. They are longer, smoother, and have tougher outer skin than other cucumber varieties.
Pickling cucumbers are shorter, with tiny, white or black-specked, bumpy spines that help pickles stay crisp after water-bath canning. Their drier flesh allows them to soak up more pickling brine.
Pickling cucumbers can also be eaten raw in salads. Gherkins and cornichons are very small cucumbers used for pickling.
Burpless cucumbers are longer than slicing cucumbers and have thinner skin than other cucumber varieties. They are said to be easier to digest since they are seedless or nearly seedless. This type of cucumber is generally grown in greenhouses. They are sold shrink-wrapped in plastic.
Burpless cucumbers dehydrate quickly and will become limp. That makes them vulnerable to damage during shipment. The plastic film acts as a second skin and extends their shelf life for almost a week. Researchers have been exploring alternatives to the use of this film, which would still allow optimal freshness. There are potential solutions in the works to reduce our reliance on plastic film and reduce food waste due to spoilage.
Local cucumbers are beginning to appear at farmers markets. Polish Cucumber Salad is the first thing I make with fresh garden cucumbers. It comes together quickly and doesn’t require cooking.
Fresh dill and sour cream turn a summer staple into something cool, creamy, and refreshing. This classic Polish salad is a great addition to any meal. It is always a crowd-pleaser.