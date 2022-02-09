People of non-Polish ancestry often believe the Polish diet consists of pierogi, gołąbki (cabbage rolls) and kielbasa. That is simply not the truth.
There are many Polish dishes that are steeped in tradition. However, due to the country’s volatile history of wars, partitions and occupations, some Polish recipes reflect the characteristics or influences of other countries.
During the Middle Ages, Polish cuisine was very spicy. Poland had close ties with Turkey and the Caucasus at the time. Spice prices, particularly black pepper and nutmeg, were lower than in the rest of Europe, making spices an affordable addition to foods.
Bona Sforza, the second wife of Sigismund I, was Italian. She employed Italian cooks,and they included a variety of vegetables common to Italy in their dishes. Even today, those vegetables are called włoszczyzna, a word derived from Włochy, the Polish name for Italy.
During the era known as the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth, potatoes began to replace the traditional use of cereal and grains.
After World War II, Poland became a communist country and joined the Warsaw Pact. Some restaurants were nationalized.
On my first trip to Poland, I visited a “milk bar,” a remnant of the Communist era. A milk bar is a cafeteria that provided government-subsidized, traditional Polish food at a reduced cost.
After the fall of communism, the majority of milk bars became bankrupt. Some were preserved as relics of the Communist era.
Milk bars began to make a comeback in 2010. They are small, inexpensive restaurants that take advantage of the nostalgia for aspects of life in Polish People’s Republic. Today, milk bars are privately owned but partially subsidized by the state, which allows for lower prices than most restaurants.
Polish food has evolved over the centuries and has become very eclectic. Today, it shares many similarities with Russian, German and Jewish culinary traditions.
Polish cuisine is rich in meat. Pork is a popular meat in Poland. Pork is found in a large variety of dishes, because it is more readily available than beef. Today, more people in Poland raise pigs than cows.
A favorite Polish pork dish is Pork & Cheese Cutlets or Kotlety Schabowe z Serem, made with tenderized, boneless, breaded loin slices. They have a surprise addition of a thin slice of cheese in the middle.
This recipe is simple, delicious and nourishing. The cutlets can be served with boiled or mashed potatoes and gravy, Polish potato dumplings or a vegetable.
Polish Pork & Cheese Cutlets
Ingredients:
1 pound boneless pork loin, cut into about 6 slices (1/2-inch thick)
Salt and pepper
6 slices of Gouda, mozzarella or Provolone cheese
¼ cup flour
1 egg, beaten
¼ cup dry Italian breadcrumbs
1 tablespoon butter
Preparation:
Place pork slices between 2 pieces of plastic wrap. Using a meat mallet, pound each until they are ¼-inch thick. Season with salt and pepper.
Preheat oven to 350°. Place a cheese slice on top of each cutlet. Roll cutlet and secure with a toothpick.
Place the flour, egg and breadcrumbs in THREE separate, shallow dishes.
Dip cutlets in flour, covering all areas, including the ends. Shake off excess.
Dip flour-covered cutlets in egg and then breadcrumbs.
Melt butter in a large skillet. Add meat and brown on all sides (about 8 minutes).
Grease a baking dish. Arrange the meat in the dish. Bake uncovered for about 20 minutes or until tender.