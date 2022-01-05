I am not Polish. During holidays, I incorporate some of my husband’s customs into our festivities. That always includes Polish foods.
This year’s holidays were once again a small affair with just the two of us. Christmas Eve is one of the most culturally significant celebrations in Polish homes. One of the traditions is the preparation of 12 dishes to be served during the Christmas Eve dinner.
Italians celebrate The Feast of Seven Fishes. In the past, Poles also prepared seven dishes which symbolized the number of days in the week. Later, nine dishes were placed on the Christmas Eve table. Nine symbolizes the number of angel choirs.
Eventually, the number of dishes increased to 12, and that is where it remains today. There is uncertainty surrounding this tradition. Some say it represents the number of apostles. Others believe it symbolizes the months of the year. Each of the 12 dishes on the table has its own meaning.
Everyone in attendance must sample all 12 dishes on the table. There is a superstition that bad luck will befall those who don’t do this.
Like the Feast of Seven Fishes, Poles do not eat meat on Christmas Eve. Instead, fish is served. The fish is usually carp. My husband and I observed this custom the year we took in Polish refugees during Poland’s Solidarity Movement. Our female guest had culinary training in Poland and insisted we fix carp for Christmas Eve.
Since carp isn’t sold in markets here, we had to plan a fishing trip to a local lake. I must admit, fixed properly, carp is very good.
Homemade pierogi are usually on the Christmas Eve menu. They are half-circle dumplings that are stuffed with a variety of sweet or savory fillings. The classic filling is one with mashed potatoes and farmers cheese.
Pierogi are not easy to make and they are very time-consuming. I had neither the time nor energy to make them this year.
Instead, I chose to make “Laziest” Cheese & Potato Dumplings (“najleniwsze” pierogi z kartoflami) from a recipe I found in a Polish cookbook. A modern food processor and a convenience food item made the process very easy.
My husband didn’t seem to mind that we didn’t observe Christmas Eve in the fashion to which he was accustomed. After sampling one of the dumplings, he smiled and said, “These taste like just like pierogi without going to all the fuss making them.”
I thought that was a very flattering compliment and perhaps a hint that I should make these dumplings again.
Smacznego!
Polish Potato Dumplings
Pulverize to a fine powder 1 cup of crumbled farmer cheese in a food processor. Add 1 cup of instant mashed potatoes (straight from the package) with ½ cup lukewarm water, 1 egg, 7 tablespoons sifted flour and 1 teaspoon salt. Mix until a sticky dough forms.
Roll walnut-size pieces of dough into balls that are about 1 to 1½ inches in diameter. Drop the dumplings into boiling, salted water. Do not crowd them in the pot.
After they float to the top, cook them at a slow boil for about 3 additional minutes.
Serve immediately with melted butter, caramelized onions, chives, dill, crumbled bacon, Polonaise (breadcrumb) topping or a combination of any of these toppings. (I served mine with butter, caramelized onions, crumbled bacon and a dollop of sour cream.)