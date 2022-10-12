Autumn is here. Temperatures are falling and leaves are changing. What could be more comforting than the aroma of fresh bread coming from the kitchen?
An interesting aroma study was conducted two years ago in France, and the results were published in the Journal of Social Psychology.
During staged situations, some participants in the study stood outside a clothing store while others stood outside a bakery where the smell of freshly baked bread permeated the air.
The researchers discovered 77% percent of passersby interacted in positive, helpful and kinder ways with the research participants outside the bakery.
Researchers linked the pleasant smells coming from the bakery to altruistic behavior, indicating food aroma encourages spontaneous and helpful interactions between people.
Researchers speculated on the underlying reason why strangers behaved with such positive emotions. Perhaps, the smell of bread baking evoked memories of a pleasant childhood.
Fragrances and their effects on the brain have been studied for years. Olfactory receptors are connected to the areas of the brain called the limbic system, which is linked to emotions. Certain aromas are linked to the formation and retention of memories.
Russian-American author Vladimir Nabokov, perhaps best known for his controversial book, "Lolita," said, “Nothing revives the past so completely as a smell that was once associated with it.”
While Nabokov had a neurological condition called synesthesia, where his senses intertwined, giving perceptions of the world an acutely different dimension, most people can relate to his observation regarding aromas.
The smell of home-baked bread is not one of my childhood memories, but I am reminded of Goddard’s Bakery, the commercial bakery in my hometown. On a cool, crisp autumn day, the smell of bread hung close to the ground. I can remember breathing deeply and thinking, “That smells so good.”
Last week, I resumed my fall and winter bread-baking regime by making several loaves of Porcupine Bread. The sunflower seeds give the bread its imaginative name.
I find baking bread stimulates your senses. Not only does my nose enjoy the aroma, but my eyes also appreciate my creativity and my tongue enjoys the taste. The entire process from kneading to baking the dough is meditative.
Like the survey indicated, the scent of home-baked bread makes me feel happy … and hungry, too!
Porcupine Bread
Ingredients:
2 cups whole wheat flour
1 cup oats
2 packages dry yeast
¼ cup firmly packed brown sugar
½ tablespoon salt
1½ cups buttermilk
½ cup water
¼ cup oil
2 to 3 cups bread flour
1 cup sunflower seeds
1 egg
1 teaspoon water
Sesame seeds
Preparation:
Grease two loaf pans.
In a large bowl, combine whole wheat flour, oats, yeast, brown sugar, and salt.
Heat buttermilk, water and oil until very warm. Add warm liquid to the flour mixture. Blend until moistened.
By hand, stir in additional flour and sunflower seeds. Start by adding the smallest amount of flour and add just enough additional bread flour to make a sticky dough. Knead dough on a floured surface until smooth and elastic.
Place dough in a greased bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and let rise in a warm place until doubled in size.
Punch dough down. Divide in half. Shape each half into a loaf.
Beat egg and water together. Brush over the top of the loaves and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Cover loaves and let rise again until nearly double in size.
Heat oven to 375°. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes until tops are golden brown and loaves are hollow when tapped.
Remove from pans immediately. Cool loaves on wire racks.