For a long time, the Pork Board ran a campaign pitching pork as the other white meat. Is pork red or white meat?
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has the answer. Pork is red meat.
Meats are categorized as red or white based on the amount of myoglobin found in the animal’s muscle. Myoglobin is a protein found in meat that produces a red color when exposed to oxygen.
Pork is classified as red meat even though it becomes lighter in color when cooked. All livestock are classified as red meat. Lamb, mutton, venison, veal, beef, and pork are red meat. They are considered an important part of the diet. They provide protein and nutrients like vitamin B12, iron and zinc.
Pork is also a good source of phosphorus, selenium and thiamine. Pork is richer in thiamine than other red meats like beef and lamb.
As a red meat, pork has a reputation for being unhealthy. Consumed in moderation, it is a good addition to a healthy diet.
Protein-packed ground pork is a great way to switch things up when wanting a change from seafood, chicken and beef. Ground pork is quite versatile. It can be used for meatballs, meatloaf, stir-fries, and soups. It is economical and can make a tasty, filling meal even on a budget.
Ground pork can be combined with less flavorful ground meats. Added to ground turkey or chicken, it gives enough fat to cook and adds extra flavor. Ground pork can be substituted for other ground meats in recipes. Ground pork is smooth in texture and binds well with other ingredients.
I purchased the ground pork for this recipe from a local farmer. Purchasing locally produced foods, even if only a portion of one’s grocery budget, shortens the steps between you and your food supply, strengthens the local food system and supports the local food economy.
Many of the ingredients in this week’s recipe can be obtained from local sources. Asparagus is still in season, and local honey is some of the best.
This Pork and Asparagus Stir-Fry recipe is quick, easy and delicious.
Pork and Asparagus Stir-Fry
Ingredients:
¼ cup + 2 tablespoons soy sauce
2 tablespoons dry sherry
4 teaspoons cornstarch
1 pound ground pork
2 tablespoons sesame oil, divided
1 bunch of asparagus cut into 1-inch pieces
2 tablespoons fresh minced ginger
1 tablespoon chili garlic sauce
1/3 cup oyster sauce
1½ tablespoons honey
3 scallions, sliced
Toasted sesame seeds
Cooked rice noodles or rice for serving
Preparation:
Whisk together 2 tablespoons soy sauce, sherry and cornstarch in a medium bowl until cornstarch is dissolved. Add raw pork and mix to blend. (This may seem like an unusual step, but it is important for the flavor and texture of the dish.)
Heat 1 tablespoon sesame oil in a large skillet. Add the asparagus, ginger and chili sauce. Toss until asparagus is crisp-tender, about 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer asparagus to a dish and set aside.
Add the remaining sesame oil to the skillet. Add pork mixture and stir-fry until the pork is cooked through. Break up any large pieces of pork.
Return the asparagus to the skillet. Add remaining ¼ cup soy sauce, oyster sauce and honey. Heat through.
Serve the pork and asparagus mixture over cooked rice or rice noodles. Garnish with scallions and toasted sesame seeds.