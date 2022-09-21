I like ranch dressing, but I don’t think I’ve ever purchased a bottle. I’d never purchased a packet of the dry mix until recently.
My husband was complaining that we hadn’t had fried green tomatoes all season. Fried green tomatoes are not a dish that I make frequently. I’ve probably used a different recipe for each batch I’ve made.
I remembered seeing a recipe for fried green tomatoes that called for ranch dressing mix in the batter and in a dipping sauce. I thought the dressing mix would enhance the flavor of the tomatoes that can taste rather bland with ordinary cornmeal or panko coating.
Ranch dressing has an interesting history. It was developed by a plumber in the 1950s. That made me chuckle, because my dad and grandpa were plumbers. Neither was too skilled in the kitchen.
The plumber, Steve Henson, and his wife owned a dude ranch called Hidden Valley Ranch. They served guests their buttermilk-based dressing. Patrons liked the dressing so much that the Hensons began selling it as both a dry and finished product. Popularity and demand for the product grew to the point the Hensons opened a factory to produce the dressing in larger quantities.
Ranch dressing is made of garlic, onions, buttermilk, salt, mustard, herbs, and spices mixed into a mayonnaise base. It is the most popular salad dressing in the United States with approximately 40 percent of Americans naming it their favorite dressing. Ranch dressing is sometimes called “hillbilly ketchup.”
Over the past half-century, ranch dressing has become a more-than-a-billion-dollar industry.
The Hensons sold their business to the Clorox Company in 1972. People soon realized ranch dressing made other foods taste good. Cool Ranch Doritos were introduced in the mid-1980s. The dressing is used as a dipping sauce for wings, vegetables, and pizza.
Ranch dressing provides a new flavor to fried green tomatoes. This is a great way to use some of the green tomatoes in the garden that won’t have time to ripen as the days get shorter and the growing season comes to an end.
Ranch Fried Green Tomatoes
Ingredients:
Oil
1 pound firm green tomatoes
1 egg
½ cup cornmeal
½ packet dry ranch dressing mix
½ teaspoon paprika
Salt and pepper, if desired
Ranch Dipping Sauce:
¾ cup ricotta cheese
½ teaspoon chili paste
2 tablespoons milk
½ packet dry Ranch Dressing mix
Preparation:
Make the dipping sauce first and keep refrigerated until ready to serve with warm tomato slices. Combine cheese, chili paste, milk, and dressing mix in a blender and mix until mixture is smooth. (An immersion blender works well, too.)
To make tomatoes:
Heat about an inch of oil in a deep skillet.
Slice tomatoes into ¼-inch slices.
Beat the egg in a shallow bowl.
Combine cornmeal, dressing mix, paprika, salt, and pepper in another shallow container.
Dip tomato slices in the beaten egg to coat both sides.
Place slices in corn meal mixture and coat completely. Shake off any excess.
Fry slices in heated oil and fry until golden.
Drain on paper towels.
Serve with ranch dipping sauce.