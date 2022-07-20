This is the time of year when I see a lot of confusion on social media and at farmers markets regarding red raspberries and wineberries.
Wineberries are of the same genus as raspberries and blackberries. They are native to China, Japan, and Korea. The species was introduced to North America for its potential in breeding hybrid raspberries. It escaped cultivation and has become naturalized in parts of the United States, primarily the Appalachian Mountains, which includes our area.
Wineberries are a host to several viruses such as raspberry yellow spot that affects native species of raspberries. They also host wineberry latent virus and numerous other plant viruses. Wineberries are vigorous, aggressive growers and form extensive, dense thickets that displace many native plants, including native berry shrubs. The impenetrable thickets reduce wildlife habitat. Wineberry plants are considered a pest of agricultural and natural ecosystems.
Once established, wineberry plants are difficult to eradicate. They are considered a noxious weed in New York and Connecticut where possession and sale of wineberry plants are prohibited by law.
I ordered berry bushes from a company that used wineberry breeding stock. The berries I thought I bought never materialized, and soon wineberry plants took over a section of my garden.
There are manual, mechanical, and chemical means to eradicate the plants. I began digging up the roots, but every small cane fragment left in the ground will produce a new plant. It took several years to remove all the plants, and it was so frustrating I thought I would have to resort to using mechanical (a bulldozer) or toxic chemicals to finish the task.
Upon removing the roots and canes, I had to make sure they were bagged and destroyed to prevent the unintentional spread to another location.
As a cautionary note from experience, I do not encourage gardeners to plant wineberries or any plant that has earned the invasive label. After the long, arduous task of removing wineberries from my landscape, it is hard to keep my emotions in check when I see farmers market vendors selling wineberries as red raspberries.
Raspberries are easy to grow and are undemanding. They provide an abundance of fruit. Raspberries do not have a long shelf life, which is one of the reasons they are expensive. It makes sense to plant raspberries in the home garden or landscape to ensure the freshest product.
Last week, I began harvesting the first raspberries of the season. I made these delicious raspberry cheesecake brownies. If you purchase or pick wineberries, they can be used in place of red raspberries in this recipe.
Raspberry Cheesecake Brownies
Ingredients:
For the brownie layer:
1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup brown sugar, lightly packed
2 large eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
For the raspberry cheesecake layer:
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
3/4 cup plain Greek yogurt*
2 large eggs
1/4 cup granulated sugar
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons vanilla
1 cup raspberries
Preparation:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
Line an 8-by-8-inch baking pan (I use glass) with parchment paper and set aside.
In the bowl of a stand mixer, or with an electric mixer, cream together the butter, sugar, and brown sugar until light and fluffy.
Add the eggs and vanilla and whip again until well combined.
Add the flour, cocoa powder, and salt and mix until well combined.
Spread the brownie batter in the prepared pan, smoothing it out into an even layer.
Make the cheesecake layer. With an electric mixer, whip the cream cheese, Greek yogurt, and eggs until smooth.
Add the sugar, flour, and vanilla and mix again until smooth and well combined.
Fold in the raspberries.
Spread the cheesecake mixture on top of the brownie batter.
Bake for 50-60 minutes until set and the edges are starting to brown.
Place the pan on a wire rack to cool for about an hour and then chill for 2-3 hours before lifting the bars out and slicing them into squares.
*Note: I did not have yogurt on hand and substituted sour cream. The flavor was very nice.