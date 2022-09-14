If someone were to ask about the foods they would find in my refrigerator at all times, I would have to tell them they will always find a jar of tahini, a Middle Eastern product made of ground sesame seeds.
Some do not recommend storing tahini in the refrigerator, because the oil will separate and the solids thicken. I do not feel comfortable leaving opened tahini on the shelf, since it has a high oil content and could become rancid if not used quickly.
Tahini is used to make halva, hummus and baba ghanoush. Halva is a confection made with tahini and honey and often has other ingredients like pistachios, vanilla or cocoa. Hummus is a favorite dip made with tahini and ground chickpeas, lemon and garlic. Baba ghanoush is similar to hummus, but its main ingredient is roasted eggplant.
Many are familiar with the creamy tan tahini that can now be found in most grocery stores. A few years ago, I discovered black tahini, which is made from black sesame seeds that have been roasted and ground in the same manner as white seeds. Black tahini has a richer flavor than regular tahini.
Black tahini can be used in much the same way white tahini is used. It can be added to dressings, stirred into noodle dishes or added to cookie batter.
Sesame seeds are grown in several areas of the world, but the best seeds are said to come from Ethiopia. They are called Humera seeds, and they are known to make the best tahini paste. Humera seeds are grown in rich soil that gives the seeds a deep flavor. Tahini made with Humera seeds tends to be less bitter than others.
Though high in fat, tahini is a nutritionally dense food. It contains Vitamins B and E, magnesium and iron. It is surprisingly high in calcium.
Several years ago, the author of the Israeli cookbook “Sababa,” Adeena Sussman, was featured on the PBS program “The Splendid Table.” During the interview, she was asked to discuss tahini. She mentioned a delicious tahini sandwich she tried when in Israel. It was similar to a peanut butter and jelly sandwich but had tahini and date molasses instead. Sussman also talked about those who are producing small-batch artisan tahini.
I was surprised and thrilled when she mentioned Michael Solomonov, the chef at Zahav Restaurant in Philadelphia who commissioned a local company to make tahini for the restaurant. Solomonov is the grandson of Dr. Alexander Fisher, a pediatrician who took care of many of my childhood friends growing up in West Virginia’s Northern Panhandle.
My friends and I occasionally discuss Solomonov on Facebook. Some had opportunities to visit his restaurant, while others, like my husband, enjoy recipes from Solomonov’s cookbook. “Israeli Soul.”
The company Solomonov commissioned to make artisanal tahini is called Soom. It was founded by three sisters. They experienced delicious tahini in Israel which was even used to make to add flavor and moistness to carrot cake.
Unable to find tahini that was as good as that found in Israel, the sisters created their own tahini made with white Humera sesame seeds. Soom tahini is praised for its creamy texture and interesting, complex flavor.
When looking for recipes to use red cabbage, I found one that called for a tahini dressing. I served this slaw salad alongside tabouleh for a refreshing lunchtime meal. My husband was all smiles because he said the meal transported him back to his early days as an archaeologist in Israel.
Red Cabbage Salad with Tahini Dressing
Ingredients:
5 cups shredded red cabbage
1 small onion, thinly sliced
2 tablespoons finely chopped mint leaves
1 tablespoon sesame seeds
Chopped chives, optional
For the Dressing:
¼ cup lime juice
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
2 tablespoons brown sugar
¼ cup tahini
Preparation:
Combine lime juice, garlic, cumin, salt, red pepper flakes and brown sugar in a bowl. Whisk in tahini and 2 tablespoons of water. Continue to thin dressing to desired consistency with additional water if needed. (Add only 1 tablespoon at a time to control consistency.)
In a large bowl, combine cabbage, onion, mint, and ½ tablespoon of sesame seeds. Toss with sesame dressing until the cabbage is well-coated. (Season with additional salt, if desired.) Sprinkle with remaining sesame seeds and chives before serving.