Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

farmerstablesept142022cabbagesalad
Buy Now

If someone were to ask about the foods they would find in my refrigerator at all times, I would have to tell them they will always find a jar of tahini, a Middle Eastern product made of ground sesame seeds.

Some do not recommend storing tahini in the refrigerator, because the oil will separate and the solids thicken. I do not feel comfortable leaving opened tahini on the shelf, since it has a high oil content and could become rancid if not used quickly.

Stories you might like

For questions about recipes or other information, contact Susan Maslowski at mudriverpottery@aol.com or go to metrokanawha.com. Susan also has a Farmer’s Table Facebook page.

Recommended for you