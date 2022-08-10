Every spring, my husband promises to cut back on the number of cabbages he plants.
He never keeps his promise. He plants cabbages that produce 1-pound heads that mature early. They are the perfect size for two people. They make just enough slaw for several meals.
My husband also plants cabbages that produce large, tender leaves. They are ideal for making cabbage rolls. He plants a variety of heirloom cabbage that produces cone-shaped heads. It is a sweeter, tender variety and is easily shredded, making it suitable for sauerkraut, Kimchi, or coleslaw.
And we can never be without red cabbage. Usually, all four heads of red cabbage are ready to harvest at the same time. My husband uses one head each year to make a tasty red sauerkraut with caraway seeds. I then have to decide how to use the rest.
Fortunately, cabbage keeps well when refrigerated.
Red cabbage is a low-maintenance vegetable to grow. The biggest challenge to growing red cabbage is preventing rabbits from eating the young, tender plants.
Red cabbage is similar to green cabbage, but there are some differences. Red cabbage contains 10 times more vitamin A than green cabbage. It has twice the amount of iron. It stores better than green cabbage, which means I can take my time deciding what I want to make beyond the traditional German sweet and sour red cabbage that is always a seasonal favorite.
Red cabbage can be eaten raw, pickled or cooked. It can be sautéed, braised, roasted or cooked in a slow cooker. I have even seen a recipe for red cabbage cake.
Many recipes containing red cabbage call for adding a little vinegar, which helps lock in the color.
Through the years, I’ve made all sorts of sweet and sour red cabbage recipes. Apples, cinnamon, walnuts, bacon, port, prunes, juniper berries, pears, cranberries, and bay leaves are common ingredients in those recipes.
I made cabbage rolls that called for red cabbage, but I found the leaves of red cabbage are not as pliable as some green varieties.
I’ve tried numerous, Asian-inspired red cabbage recipes. They often contain ingredients like ginger, star anise, and soy sauce.
I’ve seen recipes for cider-braised red cabbage and spiced ginger beer cabbage.
In this area, gardeners can get two cabbage crops a year -- one in the spring and one in the fall. When planting for fall harvest, remember that it usually takes 65 to 70 days from planting to harvest.
Red Cabbage with Asian Flavors
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon oil
1 tablespoon sesame oil
1 pound thinly sliced red cabbage
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 small hot red pepper, sliced thin
1 onion, sliced
2 teaspoons soy sauce
1½ tablespoons minced ginger
¼ cup mirin
1 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds
Chives or scallion, sliced for garnish
Preparation:
Heat oil in a large pan. Add cabbage, garlic, pepper, and onion. Cook until onion becomes translucent. Add soy sauce, ginger, and mirin. Cook until cabbage is tender.
Remove from heat and place in a serving bowl. Top with sesame seeds and chives, if desired.