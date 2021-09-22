Romans were responsible for the introduction of red cabbage to Europe in the 14th century. At that time, red cabbage was primarily eaten by peasant families or given to the livestock. It wasn’t until the 18th century that it appeared in an aristocratic culinary setting.
Red cabbage is said to be healthier than green cabbage. It contains anthocyanins that are responsible for the red-orange and blue-violet colors in many fruits and vegetables. Studies have indicated that anthocyanins act as dietary antioxidants, digestive aids and anti-inflammatory agents, and they lower one’s risk of cardiovascular disease. Anthocyanins are said to provide protective, preventive and therapeutic properties.
Red cabbage is high in Vitamin C and low in calories. It is also a good source of fiber, other vitamins (especially Vitamin A) and minerals like potassium.
Red cabbage can be eaten raw and cooked. It can be combined with other ingredients of varying textures and flavors like nuts, garlic, sausage, mushrooms, chilis, ginger, citrus and vinegar in dishes.
Cabbage is a cool-weather crop. We grow it in the spring and fall. Sometimes we start the plants from seeds, but most of the time, we buy plants at the local greenhouse. We always plant more than we need because the plants usually come in four-cell packs.
Four red cabbages are plenty for a two-person household. I shred some for salads and coleslaw. I always make a favorite Sweet & Sour Red Cabbage dish. Last year, my husband fermented the remaining heads of red cabbage and made a beautiful fennel kraut.
This year, all four heads of red cabbage ripened at the same time. I looked for several new recipes where it would be the star ingredient.
A favorite new recipe was Red Cabbage with Mushrooms, which I found in an Irish Pub Cookbook. It is an excellent way to use an abundance of red cabbage and shiitake mushrooms that we grow. The recipe also calls for onions, thyme, hazelnuts and parsley that are homegrown garden products I have on hand.
Unlike the sweet and sour European Red Cabbage, this savory Irish version with lightly braised bacon, mushrooms and nuts is a great accompaniment to pork chops and other meats.
Red Cabbage with Mushrooms
Ingredients:
½ red cabbage
2 slices thick bacon, cut into bite-size pieces
1 medium onion, sliced
2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves
1½ cups coarsely chopped mushrooms
1/3 cup toasted hazelnuts, chopped
Grated zest of 1 lemon
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon sugar
2 tablespoons cider vinegar
1 cup ham or beef stock
¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped
Preparation:
Shred the red cabbage into thin ribbons. (I used my Cuisinart.)
Cook bacon in a skillet until crisp. Remove bacon bits to drain but keep fat in the skillet. Add the onion and thyme and cook until the onion is translucent.
Add mushrooms and cabbage and cook until cabbage begins to soften.
Stir in nuts, lemon zest, salt, pepper, and sugar and cook for about 5 minutes. Pour in vinegar and stock. Cover and cook for about 15 minutes or until cabbage is tender.
Check the seasoning and add more salt, pepper, and sugar, if necessary.
Stir in parsley and reserved cooked bacon.