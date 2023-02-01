I grew up in a small northern West Virginia town with a lot of ethnic diversity for its size. Immigrants from all over the world flocked to the area to work in steel mills and factories.
There were a few small diners in my hometown, but most families dined at home. After spending a day with Polish or Italian friends, I would go home for dinner. I do not recall an invitation to eat dinner at any of my friends’ homes.
I knew the foods my friends ate differed from the meals served at my home. My mom did not enjoy cooking. She made spaghetti and meatballs occasionally. The pasta was usually overcooked, and the meatballs were often raw in the center. The only other “foreign” foods my mother served were La Choy Chop Suey and Chef Boyardee SpaghettiOs. Years later, I learned food from other cultures was much better than that.
It wasn’t until I went to college that I experienced authentic international cuisine. Even as a college town, Glenville, West Virginia, did not have the diversity of the Northern Panhandle, and no restaurants offered ethnic fare. The one family restaurant served “plain ol’ country cookin’.” College friends introduced me to a cuisine that is arguably one of the best in the world.
At the time, only four international students were enrolled at the college -- all from Thailand. Without transportation, they, like me, spent lonely weekends on campus. We worked in the school cafeteria. We liked the non-football weekend shifts because most students left the campus. The only diners we had were a few guys who’d enrolled on the GI Bill after returning from Vietnam. It was easy work for the money.
My four male Thai friends taught me a lot about a culture that was vastly different from mine. There was always excitement when they received care packages from home, because the contents usually contained foods and spices.
My friends would invite me to their off-campus apartment for dinner. Having grown up on bland, canned food, I was impressed with the variety of flavors in the Thai dishes I sampled. The food was sweet, sour and spicy.
Decades later, I had an opportunity to visit Thailand. I experienced Bangkok’s street food, sampled fruits at the floating markets, inhaled the scents of the spice markets, and watched skilled chefs carve intricate garnishes from ordinary vegetables.
Many Thai dishes are easy to prepare at home, and most necessary ingredients can be found at our local supermarkets. This red curry dish with mussels is simple to make, and it delivers complex and exotic elements to your taste buds.