Raspberries are an edible, sweet, tart fruit of a plant species in the rose family. There are different types of raspberries, including golden, red, black, and purple.

Raspberries are easy to grow in this area. They are self-pollinating, so there is no need to plant two varieties. If space allows, it is nice to plant more than one variety with different ripening times. That will expand the growing season and provide a longer period throughout the summer to enjoy the fresh berries.

For questions about recipes or other information, contact Susan Maslowski at mudriverpottery@aol.com or go to metrokanawha.com. Susan also has a Farmer’s Table Facebook page.

