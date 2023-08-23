Raspberries are an edible, sweet, tart fruit of a plant species in the rose family. There are different types of raspberries, including golden, red, black, and purple.
Raspberries are easy to grow in this area. They are self-pollinating, so there is no need to plant two varieties. If space allows, it is nice to plant more than one variety with different ripening times. That will expand the growing season and provide a longer period throughout the summer to enjoy the fresh berries.
Raspberries prefer full sun, but they can also handle a little shade. They aren’t too particular about soil, and, once established, they will grow prolifically. They will even send up new shoots providing more plants that will increase production.
When raspberries are ripe, the fruit yields to a pull, eliminating the temptation to harvest before they are ready. Compared to other berries like gooseberries, raspberries have fewer thorns and are easier to pick. A small patch of raspberries will provide a bountiful harvest.
Once planted, raspberries come back year after year.
Raspberries can be eaten fresh, added to pies and other baked goods, infused in vinegar, and made into jams, jellies, sherbets, smoothies, and sauces.
The leaves can also be used for tea. Raspberry leaf tea has many health benefits.
Raspberries have a short shelf life. They should be consumed soon after purchase. Since the berries are very delicate, it is best to wait to rinse them right before eating or using them in a recipe.
Raspberries can be dehydrated or frozen. To freeze the berries, lay them on a cookie sheet right after picking them. Put the pan in the freezer. Once frozen, they can be put in freezer bags for long-term storage.
This raspberry cake recipe is a great way to use a handful of berries. It can be served as a coffee cake with breakfast or brunch or it can be served as a dessert after a meal.
Spray an 8-inch square pan with baking spray with flour.
In a medium bowl, beat ½ cup of butter, milk, vanilla, and egg with a spoon. Stir in flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt just until the flour is moistened. Fold in raspberries. Spread in prepared pan.
Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Cool 20 minutes.
In a small bowl, mix glaze ingredients until smooth and thin enough to drizzle over the warm coffee cake.
Note: If you like to experiment, try using different berries, like blackberries, blueberries, strawberries, or gooseberries, in this recipe.