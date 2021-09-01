This is the time of year when we see confusion on the internet and at the marketplace regarding wineberries and red raspberries. The berries are similar in appearance but have a different taste.
Wineberries are an Asian plant said to have been brought to the United States in the 1890s for use as breeding stock for commercial berries. The shrubs now invade most states east of the Mississippi River.
Wineberry plants develop long canes that re-root when the tips touch the ground. Wineberry seeds are spread by animals and birds. The plants are more aggressive than native raspberry and blackberry species. They form dense thickets that eventually take over native vegetation, including native berry shrubs. For this reason, they are considered an invasive plant.
Wineberries also host several viruses such as raspberry yellow spot that affects native raspberry species. The plants are difficult to eradicate and usually require mechanical or chemical control methods.
Vendors often show up at farmers markets with baskets of foraged wineberries labeled as red raspberries. Wineberries sparkle like jewels and they do have a sweet flavor. The water content of wineberries is higher than that of red raspberries, which has consequences when incorporating them into baked goods like breads and cakes. Recipes may have to be adjusted for best results.
Red raspberries are one of the most delicate and delicious fruits that one can grow. My red raspberries are beginning to produce quantities that I can use to make jams and pies.
Raspberries have a short shelf life and are best eaten or used shortly after they’ve been picked. They must be picked and handled very carefully. To extend shelf life, harvesting is best done in the early morning when temperatures are cooler.
Because they are so perishable, raspberries are well suited to marketing channels like farmers markets, roadside stands and pick-your-own operations. They can be frozen, so they can be enjoyed later.
Raspberries are a versatile fruit that can be eaten as a fresh snack. They can be added to yogurt or cereal. They are a delicious ingredient in smoothies. They can be added to salads or made into a sauce for meats.
Locally grown red raspberries are now in season, if you are fortunate to find a source for these fragile berries.
I had so many berries last week, I decided to make a red raspberry pie. Later this week, I plan to make a Peach Melba Pie using more of my fresh berries. That was the recipe I presented to the judges when I represented Cabell County in the state pie contest at the West Virginia State Fair several years ago.
Red Raspberry Pie
Ingredients:
1-1/4 cups sugar
1/3 cup quick-cooking tapioca
1/4 teaspoon salt
6 cups fresh raspberries
1 teaspoon lime juice
Pastry for double-crust pie (9 inches)
Preparation:
In a large bowl, combine 1-1/2 cups sugar, tapioca and salt. Add raspberries and lime juice; toss gently to coat. Let stand for 15 minutes.
Line a 9-inch pie plate with bottom pastry; trim even with edge of plate. Add filling. Dot with butter. Roll out remaining pastry to fit top of pie, place over filling. Trim, seal and flute edges. Cut slits in top.
Bake at 450° for 10 minutes. Reduce heat to 350°. Bake 35-40 minutes longer or until crust is golden brown and filling is bubbly. Cover edges with foil during the last 15 minutes to prevent overbrowning, if necessary.
Cool on a wire rack. Store leftovers in the refrigerator.