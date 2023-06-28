Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

FarmersTableJune282023rhubarbpecanbread
Buy Now

I struggled to grow a healthy rhubarb crop for years. In May, I divided and transplanted several clumps to a new location, and they seem to be thriving.

West Virginia University Extension Service information advises dividing and propagating new plants in the fall. I didn’t have much choice this year, because my original plants were not doing well in their previous location. I won’t harvest too much until the plants are established. Rhubarb is a perennial plant that can produce for more than 10 years.

Stories you might like

For questions about recipes or other information, contact Susan Maslowski at mudriverpottery@aol.com or go to metrokanawha.com. Susan also has a Farmer’s Table Facebook page.

Tags

Recommended for you