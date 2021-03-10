I grew up in a small West Virginia town that had a commercial bakery. I enjoyed visiting my friends who lived near the bakery. The air was often permeated with the irresistible aroma of baking bread.
My mother’s only attempt at baking bread was a disaster. The yeast dough was covered and left atop the gas stove to proof, while we went to church. By the time we got home an hour later, a gooey glob had taken over our kitchen.
During my two-year pottery apprenticeship atop Lookout Mountain in Rising Fawn, Georgia, I was forced to become self-sufficient. I lived alone in an isolated area. Due to my work and distance from a bustling community, trips to a grocery store were infrequent.
I convinced myself that bread baking couldn’t be too difficult. After all, I had the kneading or wedging of clay down pat. I was sure I could transfer those skills to bread dough.
Through the years, I’ve produced some great loaves of bread. I am by no means a master and I still need to work on sourdough. But once you understand the basics of bread baking, you can get creative, and, as an artist, I like that.
During this past year of confinement, I’ve relied heavily on my bread-baking skills. Last week, as I prepared my St. Patrick’s Day food column for the Charleston Gazette-Mail on corned beef, I decided to make rye bread, so my husband and I could enjoy corned beef sandwiches.
I tried a new rye bread recipe that is one of the best I’ve ever made. (I say this, because we consumed nearly one of the two loaves straight from the oven.)
A loaf of bread made solely with rye flour will be extremely dense. The combination of flours in this recipe results in a soft, workable dough that is elastic and rises high.
The slightly sweet, citrusy flavor complemented the corned beef beautifully. I was tempted to skimp on the amount of orange zest I added to the dough. I am glad I didn’t, because it adds just the right balance to the caraway seeds. If you like rye bread, I think you will enjoy this recipe.
Rye Bread
Ingredients:
1¾ cups warm water
1 tablespoon dry yeast
Pinch of brown sugar
¼ cup molasses
¼ cup brown sugar
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 tablespoon salt
2 teaspoons caraway seeds
Grated zest of one large orange
2½ cups rye flour
2½ to 3 cups unbleached, all-purpose flour
Preparation:
Pour ¾ cup of warm water into the bottom of a mixing bowl. Sprinkle yeast and a pinch of brown sugar over top. Stir to dissolve and allow yeast to foam for about 10 minutes.
With dough hook attached to mixer, combine remaining water, molasses, brown sugar, oil, salt, seeds, zest, and rye flour. Mix to combine.
Add the unbleached flour, ½ cup at a time, until a soft, shaggy dough forms.
Turn the dough onto a floured surface and knead until soft and springy. The dough should feel smooth and slightly tacky. Do not incorporate too much flour, because you do not want this dough to feel dry.
Place the dough in a greased bowl, turning once to grease all sides. Cover with plastic wrap and allow to rise until double in bulk, about 2 hours. (Check the dough frequently. Do not let rise more than double, or the dough will overferment.)
Turn the deflated dough onto a floured surface. Grease a baking sheet. (I sprinkled the sheet lightly with cornmeal, but it isn’t required.)
Divide the dough into two equal pieces. Knead lightly and form into two oval loaves. Place the loaves on the baking sheet. (You can dust the tops with flour or brush with melted butter at this point, if desired.)
Cover and let rise until dough has fully doubled.
About 20 minutes before baking, preheat the oven to 375°. Slash the loaves in 3 diagonal cuts about ¼-inch deep.
Place the baking sheet on the center rack in the oven and bake for about 30 minutes, or until the loaves are golden and sound hollow when tapped.
Transfer loaves to a cooling rack. The bread can be served slightly warm or at room temperature.