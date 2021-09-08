My maternal and paternal grandparents were of German ancestry. My maternal grandfather, Henry Obermann, grew up in Wheeling, where his father had a German beer garden. According to my mother, rooms above the saloon on Eoff Street were rented to German men who had come to America seeking employment and a better life.
Weelunk, a Wheeling website, states the town had 62 saloons in 1886. By 1904, the number had doubled, and most were operated by men with German surnames. My great-grandfather was one of them.
My maternal grandmother, Elizabeth Ginther, grew up on a houseboat docked in the Allegheny River on the North Side of Pittsburgh known as Deutschtown. It was the heart of Pittsburgh’s German-speaking community.
One would think there would have been some German influence in the foods we ate, but my mother didn’t like to cook. She liked German foods, but the only times we had them were on trips to Pittsburgh to pick up supplies for my father’s business. We would go to the North Side to buy pastries at a German bakery, and we would eat lunch at a German restaurant. We usually had brats and kraut.
My first trip outside the United States was a trip to Gelsenkirchen, Germany with a Charleston delegation of Friendship Force. We lived with a family and learned firsthand about German foods and customs. That was the first time I sampled Steak Tartare.
I returned two more times with Friendship Force to Alzey, Germany, located in the winemaking region. I sampled many food specialties of the region. A favorite of the locals was Handkäse mit Musik (Cheese with Music), a sour milk cheese topped with a raw onion vinaigrette and caraway seeds. (Our hosts told us the music came in the form of flatulence after eating this dish, which smelled worse than limburger cheese.)
I became fascinated with the German culture and took language courses at West Virginia State University. Our instructor formed a German club, and we assembled to practice our language skills and sample German dishes.
I have mastered several traditional German recipes. Recently I tried a new recipe for Sauerbraten Meatballs. They were easier to make than a Sauerbraten roast, and they were delicious served with sweet and sour red cabbage (rotkohl).
Oktoberfest will soon be here, and these meatballs would be perfect for the occasion.
Sauerbraten Meatballs
Ingredients:
1 pound lean ground beef
¼ cup milk
¼ cup dry breadcrumbs
1/8 teaspoon ground cloves
1/8 teaspoon ground allspice
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
1 cup water
½ cup white vinegar
4 tablespoons packed brown sugar
¾ teaspoon ground ginger
1 bay leaf
2 tablespoons flour
2 tablespoons water
1 tablespoon candied ginger, chopped fine (optional)*
Preparation:
Preheat oven to 350°.
In a bowl, mix ground beef, milk, breadcrumbs, cloves, allspice, salt and pepper. Shape into 1-inch balls.
Place meatballs in baking pan and bake in preheated oven for about 20 minutes or until internal temperature is 160 degrees.
While meatballs are baking, heat water, vinegar, brown sugar, ginger and bay leaf in a large skillet. Place cooked meatballs in this spicy gravy and heat through.
Before serving, combine flour with 2 tablespoons water. Stir this mixture into the skillet with the meatballs and cook, stirring gently, until thickened. *(I stirred in chopped candied ginger, which gave the dish some extra sweetness, texture and spiciness.)
Serve meatballs over buttered poppyseed noodles.