
Sauerkraut balls have been around for as long as I can remember. They were a very popular appetizer in northern West Virginia, an area that was considered part of the Rust Belt. West Virginia’s quintessential Rust Belt town is Weirton, located between the old Cleveland-Pittsburgh steel belt. At one time, the workforce was comprised of nearly 12,000 employees. Many were immigrants.

Some say sauerkraut balls are a German creation, while others say they are Polish. Natives from Germany and Poland claim they’ve never seen sauerkraut balls in their home countries, confirming they are an American invention.

For questions about recipes or other information, contact Susan Maslowski at mudriverpottery@aol.com or go to metrokanawha.com. Susan also has a Farmer’s Table Facebook page.

