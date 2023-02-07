Sauerkraut balls have been around for as long as I can remember. They were a very popular appetizer in northern West Virginia, an area that was considered part of the Rust Belt. West Virginia’s quintessential Rust Belt town is Weirton, located between the old Cleveland-Pittsburgh steel belt. At one time, the workforce was comprised of nearly 12,000 employees. Many were immigrants.
Some say sauerkraut balls are a German creation, while others say they are Polish. Natives from Germany and Poland claim they’ve never seen sauerkraut balls in their home countries, confirming they are an American invention.
Several sources say the balls were invented in Akron, Ohio. But Cincinnatians will tell you they were “born” there. Cincinnati sauerkraut balls have cream cheese in the mix. Akron balls have no cream cheese. The cream cheese adds gooey goodness to the mix.
Their origin may never be determined. One thing is certain. Outside the Rust Belt, few people know what a sauerkraut ball is.
Like most recipes, there are many versions. Sauerkraut balls can be made with ground beef, corned beef, sausage, or ground ham. They are commonly served without a dipping sauce.
These bite-sized fritters are packed with flavor. They are typically deep-fried, but my husband recently found a recipe for sauerkraut balls cooked in an air fryer.
Despite dating back to the late '50s or early '60s, sauerkraut balls haven’t gained much popularity outside the Rust Belt. It is time to change this.
These air-fried sauerkraut balls will please even those who claim they are not a fan of sauerkraut. They are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside.
Sauerkraut Balls for the Air Fryer
Ingredients:
Fritter
16 ounces sauerkraut, drained
1 large smoked sausage (like kielbasa)
6 ounces thick-cut bacon chopped into ¼-inch pieces
Thoroughly drain the sauerkraut. Set aside in a large bowl.
Chop the bacon and sausage up into very small pieces. Heat a skillet over medium heat.
When the skillet is hot, add the chopped bacon and sausage and cook until the bacon is crispy and the sausage is lightly browned for 5 to 7 minutes.
Remove from heat and allow to cool. DO NOT DRAIN! Add the cooled, cooked bacon and sausage (including the rendered fat) to the drained sauerkraut. Add the mustard, breadcrumbs and grated Jarlsberg. Mix well.
Stir in the 3 beaten eggs and mix thoroughly to combine.
Cover the mixture and set it in the refrigerator for at least three hours or as long as overnight.
When the mixture is thoroughly chilled, use a 2-tablespoon cookie to scoop up the meat. Use your hands to roll the sauerkraut mixture into uniform-sized balls. Put formed balls in a covered container and refrigerate for at least one hour or up to three days.
When ready to fry the fritters, set out three bowls. Put flour, salt and pepper in one bowl. Put beaten eggs in the second bowl and Panko crumbs in the third.
Remove fritters from the refrigerator. Roll each ball in the flour mixture and shake off excess. Then dip into beaten egg and, finally, roll in the Panko crumbs.
Air Frying:
Preheat the air-fryer to 360°.
Set the breaded fritters in the bottom of your air fryer basket. Be sure to leave space around each ball for air to circulate.
Set the air fryer timer to 360°F for 12 minutes. If you want the fritters to be perfectly round and consistently golden, carefully turn the balls over halfway through the air-frying process. When done, remove the sauerkraut balls to a wire rack to cool slightly before serving.