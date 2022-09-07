Several foods are considered iconic Appalachian foods. Appalachia covers a vast area and what one considers to be a representative dish depends on the region.
While pepperoni rolls and biscuits and gravy are labeled traditional West Virginian foods, I can honestly say neither was a common dish in West Virginia’s Northern Panhandle where I grew up.
I had my first pepperoni roll on a band trip to the Clarksburg/Fairmont area. I tasted biscuits and gravy for the first time when I moved to central West Virginia and saw it featured as a breakfast item on nearly every menu. For me, it was love at first bite with each of these foods.
I have my own way of making pepperoni rolls with ground pepperoni. I acquired my recipe from a contestant in a cook-off sponsored by the Herald-Dispatch decades ago. The recipe was said to have originated with the contestant’s elderly mother in Kentucky.
I also prefer my sausage gravy over some of the white, pasty gravies I’ve sampled. It has been said the perfect white gravy must be smooth as silk and as rich as a West Virginia coal baron, but white gravies remind me of wallpaper paste. My sausage gravy has some color.
Some food historians claim biscuits and gravy date to the Revolutionary War era, while others say the dish originated in southern Appalachia in the late 1800s. Lumber was a major industry in Southern Appalachia, which may be one reason sausage gravy is also called sawmill gravy. It was a great, calorie-dense dish to serve workers in the timber industry.
Biscuits and gravy were inexpensive to make, so they became a favorite of the lower working class. Pork was always the protein of the poor.
The Southern Foodways Alliance Community Cookbook authors Sara Roahen and John T. Edge wrote, “The Southern way with gravies was born of privation. And when folks are poor, folks make do. Which means folks make gravy.”
Sausage gravy is made by cooking loose pork sausage in a pan. The sausage is removed and a roux is made with flour and the remaining fat. Milk and seasonings are added and the mixture is cooked until thickened. The cooked sausage is returned to the gravy to heat through.
Although biscuits and gravy started out as a humble regional dish, it has become a breakfast food that has crossed geographic and cultural boundaries.
Sausage Gravy Bombs offers a new twist to an old classic recipe.
Sausage Gravy Bombs
Tip: I made the sausage gravy the night before and stored it in the refrigerator. When cold, it was thick enough to mound in the center of the biscuit. After baking, it becomes gravy again in the center of the biscuit.
Ingredients:
1 pound breakfast sausage
¼ cup flour
2½ cups milk
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
1 can (8-count) buttermilk biscuits
2 tablespoons melted butter
Parsley for garnish
Preparation:
Brown sausage in a skillet.
Sprinkle flour over sausage. Stir to combine. Slowly pour in milk, stirring frequently until thickened. Add salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Set aside to cool, then refrigerate overnight.
The next morning, preheat the oven to 375°. Spray a baking pan with cooking spray.
Remove biscuits from the can. Using a rolling pin, flatten each biscuit to about 1/8-inch thickness on a piece of waxed paper.
Place 2 heaping tablespoons of sausage gravy on top of a flattened biscuit, leaving edges free. Fold edges over the gravy, pinching them together tightly so there are no holes where gravy could leak through. Place biscuits seam-side down on the prepared pan. (You will have leftover gravy to serve with the biscuits.)
Brush melted butter over the biscuits and sprinkle with chopped parsley if desired.
Bake biscuits for 18 to 20 minutes until golden brown.
Serve warm with additional hot gravy.