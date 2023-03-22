There is a wide variety of scallop species, but this delicious bivalve is classified into two broad groups: bay scallops and sea scallops.
Sea scallops are large, while bay scallops are relatively small. Due to their difference in size, there are different ways to cook each variety.
Bay scallops are typically found in the shallow waters of bays and estuaries along the East Coast. Bay scallops were once plentiful along the west coast of Florida, but they have disappeared in some areas. Scallops are extremely sensitive to changing environmental conditions. Autumn is the peak harvest season.
Bay scallops have rounded, corrugated shells that vary in color from gray or purple to reddish-brown. The inside of the shell is white.
The shells on bay scallops can be as large as three-and-a-half inches in diameter, but the edible portion (the adductor muscle) is only about a half-inch in diameter. Bay scallops are usually shucked when purchased.
Since bay scallops are small, they cook quickly. They should be cooked gently for a very short amount of time. Cooked scallops should look opaque all the way through.
Be careful not to overcook scallops, because they will become tough and chewy. Make sure to have the rest of the recipe or meal prepared before cooking the scallops.
Bay scallops are a light beige color. They have a tender texture and sweet taste. They are suitable for salads, soups, stews, risottos, and pasta dishes, given their tendency to remain tender.
Bay scallops are less expensive than sea scallops. Since they thaw and cook quickly, they are an ideal food to keep on hand in the freezer for a quick meal.