Like Eggs Benedict, Scotch Eggs are reserved for a special breakfast or brunch at our house.
There have been times when Scotch Eggs came out perfectly. There were others when the sausage covering the eggs came off in chunks, making an unsightly presentation.
I had never investigated the history of Scotch Eggs and always assumed they originated in Scotland. That is not the case. The dish appears to have a contentious history.
Some say the dish is an adaptation of the Indian dish called Nargisi Kofta, a spicy meatball that contains a boiled egg inside. There are similar dishes in Algerian cuisine. Some speculate Scotch Eggs are derived from North African recipes that came to England via France.
Others say Scotch Eggs were invented in the 18th century at Fortnum & Mason, a London department store. Flavor of the sausage was enhanced with the addition of anchovy paste. They were considered a luxury food available to upper classes and were purchased as a convenient snack when rich city folks made the trek to their country homes. In response to the controversy over the dish’s origins, Fortnum & Mason was quick to state that their Scotch Eggs may not have been the first, but they were certainly the best.
There are food historians who say the origins of this dish can be traced to the small Yorkshire coastal town of Whitby. An eatery there called William J. Scott & Sons was thought to have invented the recipe. Instead of a covering of sausage, the eggs were covered in fish paste coated with breadcrumbs. Variations of the fish-covered eggs can still be purchased today in East Yorkshire coastal towns, making this assumption plausible.
Another theory in their disputed history is that Scotch Eggs are simply a version of Cornish pasties, the easily transportable hand pie that working class people took in their lunch pails.
There are those who claim Officers of the Scots Guards stationed in London’s Wellington Barracks developed a taste for this delicious snack and that is how the name was derived.
There are reports that Scotch Eggs were originally called “scorch eggs,” because they were cooked over an open flame. Most surviving recipes indicate the eggs were fried in lard. The term "scotching" is also a culinary process than describes the mincing of meat, which may be another source for the name.
The first recipe for Scotch Eggs appeared in a cookbook in 1805.
Somewhere along the way, Scotch Eggs fell out of favor. There was a shortage of meat during World War II. As food manufacturing embraced technology, Scotch Eggs were made with inferior overprocessed meat.
They became associated with pub snacks and gas station food. A survey in 2019 ranked Scotch Eggs as one of Britain’s least liked foods.
It seems Scotch Eggs are suddenly popular again. A photo of the dish appeared in a recent publication, and that is what inspired me to make the dish during the holidays. I also had several hard-cooked eggs on hand and my husband made a batch of homemade breakfast sausage.
It seems it doesn’t matter that the Scotch Egg isn’t Scottish. The dish is very easy to make at home. The eggs can be deep-fried, air fried or baked. The recipe is simple enough to allow for experimentation. Try different types of sausage, spices and coatings. The results will be impressive and delicious.
Scotch Eggs
Ingredients:
5 large eggs
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup finely crushed corn flakes
¾ cup fresh breakfast sausage
Vegetable oil (for frying)
Salt and pepper
Preparation:
Place 4 eggs in a small saucepan; add cold water to cover. Bring to a boil; remove from heat, cover, and let stand for 3 minutes. Transfer eggs to an ice water bath. Gently crack shells and carefully peel under cold running water. Place eggs back in bowl of cold water; cover and chill until cold.
Do Ahead: Can be made 1 day ahead. Keep chilled.
Place flour in a wide shallow bowl and crushed corn flakes (I used panko crumbs) in another wide, shallow bowl. Divide sausage into 4 equal portions. Pat 1 portion of sausage into a thin patty over the length of your palm. Lay 1 soft-boiled egg on top of sausage and wrap sausage around egg, sealing to completely enclose. Repeat with remaining sausage and eggs.
Whisk remaining egg in a medium bowl to blend. Working gently with 1 sausage-wrapped egg at a time, dip eggs into flour, shaking off excess, then coat in egg wash. Roll in corn flakes to coat.
Do Ahead: Can be made 1 day ahead. Keep refrigerated, uncovered.
Attach a deep-fry thermometer to side of a large heavy pot. Pour in oil to a depth of 2 inches and heat over medium heat to 375°. Fry eggs, turning occasionally and maintaining oil temperature of 350°, until sausage is cooked through and breading is golden brown and crisp, 5–6 minutes.
Use a slotted spoon to transfer eggs to paper towels to drain. Season lightly with salt and pepper. Serve warm.
To make in an air fryer: Cook the eggs to your liking. Follow instruction above.
Preheat air fryer to 390°. Spray basket of air fryer with cooking spray and place Scotch eggs in basket. Do not overcrowd. Cook for 12 minutes, turning eggs once halfway through.