Spinach is native to Persia (modern-day Iran). It made its way to China in the 7th century. It was introduced to Spain by North African Moors in the 11th century. It eventually found its way into the rest of Europe where it was grown and sold. By the 1400s, spinach became a staple in Mediterranean cooking.
Spinach was a favorite of Catherine de Medici, queen consort of King Henry II of France. When she left Florence, Italy, to marry King Henry II, she took along her own cooks who prepared spinach in many ways. It was said that she liked spinach so much that she ordered it prepared for every meal. Since that time, dishes prepared on a bed of spinach are referred to as à la Florentine.
By the 19th century, spinach was beginning to be cultivated in North America.
Spinach is now available in the supermarket year-round. It is described as one of the super foods and provides many health benefits.
Spinach contains high levels of omega-3 fatty acids, making it very good for cardiac health. Spinach has very high levels of vitamin A, which is known to be good for the skin.
Baby spinach is said to be helpful in treating acid reflux, if eaten raw or lightly cooked. Because it has a high fiber content, spinach is a great food to treat digestive issues.
Spinach has high levels of vitamin B6 that helps the body with its production of serotonin, a hormone that helps regulate sleep cycles.
One cup of spinach contains seven calories, which ensures the body gets lots of healthy nutrients without putting on weight. Through research, spinach is shown to have anti-inflammatory properties.
Spinach is a rich source of polyphenol beta-carotene, xanthene and lutein, micro-nutrients that are beneficial for boosting eye health.
The healthful benefits gained from eating spinach are reasons enough to incorporate this leafy vegetable into one’s diet, but there are some side effects of eating too much spinach.
If Catherine were living today, doctors and nutritionists would probably advise that she consume spinach in moderation. Spinach is high in vitamin K, which can lessen a blood thinner’s effect. If on a low-oxalate diet to prevent kidney stones, consumption of spinach should be limited.
This delicious spinach salad can be enjoyed as a part of a balanced diet.
Sesame Spinach Salad
Ingredients:
5-6 ounces baby spinach, washed and dried
½ small red onion, sliced and separated into rings
1 hard-cooked egg, peeled and sliced
2 slices bacon, cooked crisp and crumbled
1 teaspoon sesame seeds, toasted
Dressing:
¼ cup vegetable oil
¼ cup red wine vinegar
½ teaspoon salt
½ tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
¼ teaspoon dry mustard
2 tablespoons sugar
¼ teaspoon pepper
¼ teaspoon paprika
Preparation:
Place salad ingredients in a large bowl.
In a separate bowl, combine dressing ingredients. Pour over salad and toss gently.