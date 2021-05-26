Sheet pan dinners, also known as tray bakes, are the 21st century’s answer to casseroles.
Imagine an entire meal prepared on one pan. It is no wonder folks are obsessed with this method of cooking. Sheet pan recipes are the biggest breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert trend of the year.
A sheet pan may be one of the most essential items in the kitchen. It can be used for big-batch cooking. It is a great way to feed the family and clean-up is a breeze.
Everyone needs an easy meal at this time of the year -- one that is short on effort, but big on flavor. Sheet pan baking requires the use of just one baking sheet. You can whip up the main course and several sides at one time. Everything is seasoned, then baked in one pan.
Sheet pan meals are savory and satisfying. Using high-heat roasting methods to cook the foods provides great contrasts in taste, texture and flavor.
This sheet pan recipe with pork chops, potatoes, asparagus and apples was a great hit at our house.
Sheet Pan Pork Chops
Ingredients:
¼ cup olive oil, divided
3 cups diced potatoes
3 cups fresh asparagus, cut into 1-inch pieces
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
1 large Gala or Honeycrisp apple, peeled and cut into 1-inch wedges
2 teaspoons brown sugar
1 teaspoon apple pie spice
4 boneless pork chops (about 1 inch thick)
2 teaspoons pork seasoning (for grilling)
Preparation:
Preheat oven to 425°. Line a baking sheet with non-stick foil. Spray lightly with olive oil cooking spray.
In a plastic container with a tight-fitting lid, toss potatoes with 1 tablespoon olive oil and ¼ teaspoon each of salt and pepper. Place potatoes on one section of foil-lined pan.
In the same plastic container, toss asparagus with 1 tablespoon olive oil and remaining salt and pepper. Place asparagus on another section of the sheet pan.
In the same plastic container, toss apple with 1 teaspoon olive oil, brown sugar and apple pie spice. Transfer to a different section of the sheet pan.
Brush the pork chops with remaining olive oil and sprinkle with seasoning. (The original recipe called for Southwest seasoning, but I used a commercial seasoning for grilled pork.) Place the pork chops in the remaining section of the sheet pan.
Bake until the pork temperature reads 145° and the potatoes and apples are tender. This should take about 20 to 25 minutes.
Allow meal to stand about 5 minutes before serving.