I am not afraid to purchase meat in the discount bin at the grocery store. On a recent visit, I found a packet of sirloin steaks that were half the original price.
The “sell by date” was still several days away. I had no specific recipes in mind, but I knew I could get several meals from the meat.
Three of the steaks were pounded thin and spread with a spinach and cheese filling. They were rolled and baked. My husband made Korean bulgogi beef from two of the steaks, and I used the remaining pieces to make Sirloin Stroganoff.
There are several stories about the origin of Beef Stroganoff. One version indicates the dish was created in 1891 by a French chef named Charles Briere, who entered it in a cooking contest sponsored by the French magazine "L’Art culinaire" in St. Petersburg. Some accounts indicate the recipe and name existed before the competition.
The Russian upper class was wealthy under the Tsars, and many lived bi-culturally. They spoke both Russian and French, and staffed their homes with French workers.
It is unclear whether Briere worked for the Stroganovs, who were one of the oldest and wealthiest Russian families. He may have simply attached the Stroganov name to his recipe to suggest it was somehow associated with wealth and aristocracy. The dish combines French and Russian elements.
The dish was an immediate favorite in Russia. Surprisingly, it became extremely popular in Shanghai, China, which was known as the Paris of the East in the 1920s.
The first recipe for Beef Stroganoff appeared in an English cookbook in 1932, but the dish didn’t become popular in the United States until after World War II. U.S. servicemen stationed in pre-Communist China were said to have brought several variations of the dish back to the States.
Beef Stroganoff became very popular in the 1950s and was often a featured entrée in restaurants. It was a favorite at dinner parties, since it was easy to prepare.
As with any recipe, there are multiple variations for Beef Stroganoff. Some recipes contain tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce and cream of mushroom soup.
Although the history of this recipe is uncertain, I hope you will agree this creamy beef and mushroom mixture makes a delicious and filling meal.
Sirloin Stroganoff
Ingredients:
1 pound boneless sirloin steak
2 teaspoons oil
2 tablespoons flour
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon paprika
¼ teaspoon pepper
1 large onion, chopped
8 ounces mushrooms, sliced*
1 cup beef broth
½ to ¾ cup sour cream
¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped
Cooked egg noodles
Preparation:
Trim fat from steak. Cut the beef diagonally across the grain into thin slices. Set aside.
Combine flour, salt, paprika and pepper in a bowl. Add beef and toss to coat.
Heat oil in a large skillet. Add beef and sauté 5 minutes. Add the onion and mushrooms and continue to sauté until both are tender (about 5 minutes).
Add the broth to the mixture. Simmer until the sauce thickens. Stir in the sour cream and parsley.
Serve the Stroganoff over cooked noodles.
*I used an assortment of homegrown shiitake and oyster mushrooms. Commercial button mushrooms will have a milder flavor.