Sloppy Joe sandwiches
Sloppy Joe sandwiches were a popular meal when I was growing up. They were quick and inexpensive to make. During the '60s, my mother often added ground beef to canned Manwich sauce and called them Sloppy Joes.

I was able to walk home for lunch in elementary school, but I attended a large consolidated high school where students had to take lunch or buy lunch in the cafeteria. Sloppy Joes were a repeat item on the cafeteria menu.

For questions about recipes or other information, contact Susan Maslowski at mudriverpottery@aol.com or go to metrokanawha.com. Susan also has a Farmer’s Table Facebook page.

