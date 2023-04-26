Sloppy Joe sandwiches were a popular meal when I was growing up. They were quick and inexpensive to make. During the '60s, my mother often added ground beef to canned Manwich sauce and called them Sloppy Joes.
I was able to walk home for lunch in elementary school, but I attended a large consolidated high school where students had to take lunch or buy lunch in the cafeteria. Sloppy Joes were a repeat item on the cafeteria menu.
I had some ground beef left over and decided to recreate this childhood meal. I had to search for a recipe, since Sloppy Joes are not a usual item that I serve.
While looking for a recipe that appealed to me, I decided to research the origin of the Sloppy Joe. I found that there were several conflicting stories about the origins of the sandwich made with ground beef, onions, tomato sauce, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, and other seasonings.
The theory that I liked the best originated in Havana, Cuba in 1917. Bar owner Jose Abeal y Otero, known as “Sloppy Joe,” created a sandwich filled with ground beef and tomatoes, a take-off from the Cuban dish known as ropa vieja (“old clothes”).
The bar was frequented by Americans like Ernest Hemingway. Otero’s bar closed in 1959, but the establishment reopened in 2013 and serves the namesake sandwich once again.
Some say the sandwich originated at Sloppy Joe’s iconic Key West bar. The bar opened on Dec. 5, 1933, the day Prohibition was repealed. Its original name was The Blind Pig. It was a doorless, rundown place with a sawdust floor.
The come-as-you-are-stay-as-long-as-you-want bar was open 24 hours a day. It was a fisherman’s bar that offered 15-cent drinks and gambling. The name changed to The Silver Slipper with the addition of a dance floor.
Captivated by the rowdy atmosphere, Hemingway and his enthusiastic cohorts were regulars at this bar. Hemingway encouraged rebranding the bar. He advocated for the name Sloppy Joe’s and suggested they serve the sandwich he remembered in Havana.
A consumer test kitchen director at H.J. Heinz Company said her research suggested Sloppy Joe sandwiches originated in Sioux City, Iowa, in the 1930s and were a creation by a cook named Joe. Some dispute this finding. While it is fun to imagine a guy named Joe created the sandwich there, there is no evidence that an actual Joe ever existed. The name “Joe” was often a generic name given to a random everyman.
Reference to Sloppy Joe sandwiches began to appear regularly in newspapers, magazines, and cookbooks in the mid-1940s.
For many, Sloppy Joes are considered a comfort food because they are part of their childhood memories. While the origins of this American staple are uncertain, most would agree the sandwich is delicious.
¼ cup water (optional, to achieve desired consistency)
Hamburger buns
Preparation:
Cook ground beef in a skillet until it is cooked through, breaking it up with a spatula. Add onion and pepper and cook until vegetables are softened. Add minced garlic and sauté for about 30 seconds. Add Worcestershire sauce, mustard, brown sugar, tomato sauce, salt, and pepper to the beef.
Bring the mixture to a light boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer uncovered for about 15 minutes or until the mixture is thickened to your liking. Season with salt and pepper. (If the mixture is too thick, thin it with a little water.) Serve the Sloppy Joe mixture on buns.