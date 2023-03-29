Birria is a spicy Mexican meat stew that is slow cooked until the meat is tender and shreds easily. Traditionally, the dish was made with goat. Today, it is generally made with beef, although some use lamb, chicken or pork.
The first Birria appeared after goats were brought from Spain to Mexico by the Conquistadors. The goats reproduced quickly and ate much of the crops and seeds that the indigenous people traditionally relied on for sustenance. Many native Mexicans experienced famine during this time, as the goats were introduced to an unnatural habitat.
As the native people suffered from hunger, they began using goats for meat. To cut through the gamey smell and texture of goat, the people added herbs and fragrant spices to flavor the meat. They used ancient cooking techniques to tenderize the meat and make it palatable. The Spaniards called the goat dishes “birria”, a derogatory term meaning “worthless.”
It wasn’t until 1950 that birria tacos were invented when a taquero named Guadalupe Zarata set up a taco stand in Tijuana and filled tortillas with the stew meat. Birria tacos have gained popularity in the past decade in the United States when Ivan Gonzalez claims his Instagram post of tacos with steaming cups of greasy, red sauce was a hit and led to the popularity of this dish.
A slow cooker is a great appliance for cooking birria. The flavor is locked inside the dish and the aroma of the stew will fill the house as it cooks.
To make birria tacos, the meat is shredded after it has been cooked. Tortillas must be warmed so they become pliable. The tortillas for birria tacos are dipped in the pureed cooking sauce and fried for several minutes. The top half of the tortilla is then filled with the shredded beef topped with chopped onions. Some like to add cilantro and cheese. The bottom half of the tortilla is folded over the filling and the tortilla is fried in a non-stick skillet until crisp, about 2 or 3 minutes per side. The tacos are served with a bowl of sauce for dipping.
Birria tacos are available in some local Mexican restaurants, but they are just as easy to make and just as delicious when made at home.