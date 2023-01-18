Fajitas are a Tex-Mex dish made of strips of grilled meat, peppers, and onion served on a tortilla.
The first fajitas were made of skirt steak. Today, fajitas are made with a variety of fillings. Chicken and other cuts of beef replace the skirt steak. There are even vegetarian versions of fajitas.
Fajitas were invented in the 1930s by Mexican cowboys called vaqueros. The cowboys worked on ranches in Southwest Texas. As part of their pay, they were given meat trimmings when the cows were butchered.
Skirt steaks are a lesser cut of meat. They have good flavor, but they are not very tender. They were not considered a commercially salable cut of meat, so they were given to the vaqueros. They were able to cook the meat over a campfire, which is how the fajita tradition began.
Fajitas remained a regional dish for many years, known only to butchers, vaqueros, and their families.
When and where fajitas were first served commercially remains a bit of a mystery. One account says an Austin meat market manager opened a fajita stand in 1969, which was one of the first commercial introductions of this dish. Another account claims widow Maria Ninfa Rodriguez Laurenzo needed to find a way to support her five young children. She converted a front room in her house into a tortilleria where she sold build-your-own fajitas.
Fajitas can now be found in most Mexican restaurants. In many restaurants, the fajita meat is brought to the table sizzling on a metal platter. Diners assemble their own fajitas by placing the hot meat, onion, and pepper mixture on top of a tortilla. Fajitas can be topped with condiments like avocados, guacamole, cheese, salsa, and sour cream.
Last week, I picked up a package of fajita meat at The Wild Ramp in Huntington. I cut it into thin slices and cooked it in a slow cooker. The meat was tender and flavorful.
Fajitas are a great meal option for anyone looking for a delicious and economical dish to cook at home. Fajitas have lots of flavor and they make a tasty, inexpensive meal.