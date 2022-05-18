Jambalaya is well-known as an American Creole dish. Its origin is shrouded in mystery. It is a little bit French, a little bit African, and a little bit Spanish. It is a blend of meat, vegetables, and rice.
Some folklore suggests jambalaya originated in the French Quarter of New Orleans. The dish was heavily influenced by the French, but it could also have been an attempt by the Spanish to create a dish similar to paella in the New World.
The English word “jambalaya” comes from Provencal, a dialect of Occitan historically spoken in Southern France.
Traditionally, jambalaya contains some sort of smoked sausage, pork, or chicken. Some recipes include shrimp and crawfish.
The vegetables in jambalaya are the sofrito mixture consisting of onion, celery, and green pepper, known as the “trinity” in Cajun cooking. Other vegetables like tomatoes, chilis, and garlic are usually added.
There are many ways of making jambalaya. One of the most common ways is to cook the mixture in a large pot on the stove top. The meat and vegetables are simmered together and the rice is added at the end.
Jambalaya is different from gumbo and etouffee. There is a difference in ingredients and also in the way rice is incorporated. Rice is added to the meat and vegetables in jambalaya so the flavor is absorbed as the dish cooks. Rice is cooked separately and used as a base when served with gumbo or etouffee.
A less common method is to make jambalaya in a slow cooker. During the rainy spell last week, I decided to make a large batch of jambalaya in this manner. I could assemble the ingredients without worrying about standing over the stove.
Slow Cooker Jambalaya is an easy, simple-to-prepare, stress-free way to make a filling rice dish. This recipe made enough for several meals, which meant less time in the kitchen during one of the busiest times of the year.
Like many recipes, jambalaya has many variations. It is a great one-pot, heartily delicious, and an inexpensive dish to prepare, especially when you use a slow cooker.
Slow Cooker Jambalaya
Ingredients:
1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes
1 (14.5-ounce) can beef broth
1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste
2 bay leaves
2 teaspoons basil
2 teaspoons oregano
1 teaspoon Creole seasoning
½ teaspoon Tabasco sauce
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
¼ teaspoon black pepper
1 medium onion, chopped
1 green bell pepper, chopped
2 stalks celery, chopped
4 garlic cloves, minced
½ pound Andouille sausage or kielbasa, cut into slices
2 chicken breasts, cut into chunks
2 cups white rice, cooked
Fresh chives or parsley for garnish (optional)
Preparation:
Put all of the ingredients EXCEPT rice into a slow cooker. Cover cooker and cook on LOW for 5 hours.
Stir in cooked white rice and cook on LOW for an additional 30 minutes to heat through.
Serve in bowls garnished with parsley or chives, if desired.