I am a potter. The recent rains have complicated pottery production. The humidity slows drying and throws off my decorating and firing schedules. I didn’t want to spend a lot of time in the kitchen cooking but wanted to come in from my studio to a nice meal in the evening.
I was intrigued by a recipe I’d seen on the internet for a shrimp boil done in a slow cooker. What could be easier than a one-pot seafood boil?
I calculated the time and I planned to start the meal after lunch and could finish adding the ingredients that needed a shorter cooking time when I came in from the studio at the end of the day.
I had all of the ingredients for a “low country boil” except the shrimp and andouille sausage. A quick trip to the new Foodfair in town fixed that.
Neither my husband nor I had ever had a shrimp boil, even though I served a two-year pottery apprenticeship in Georgia and my husband spent time in military training camps in Georgia.
Shrimp boils are famous in Georgia and South Carolina low country coastal areas. Like many regional recipes, shrimp boils vary, but most recipes contain shrimp, sausage, corn, lemon juice, onions, potatoes, and bay leaves. In some cases, other types of seafood, like mussels, clams, and crabs, are added. The types of seasoning vary, but Old Bay seems to be popular.
There are conflicting stories about the origin of the shrimp boil. One source said Cajuns from the maritime regions of Canada were the first to make seafood boils. Some say it was invented by local shrimpers, while others say it was invented by a National Guardsman who was assigned cooking duty for 100 soldiers in Beaufort, S.C.
A shrimp boil in a slow cooker is not the conventional way to cook this dish, but it was convenient. I halved the recipe since we were not having a party with several people.
Slow cookers vary, and I found the cooking time for the potatoes needed to be extended. Once they were tender, I reduced the temperature to keep them warm and then increased it to “hot” when I added the andouille, corn, and shrimp toward the end of the cooking time. I also browned the andouille in a skillet before adding it to the pot, which was not a step called for in the original recipe.
I would advise watching the shrimp as they turn pink, so they do not overcook. I used Serendipity corn from our garden. It is a super-sweet variety that takes little time to cook and retains its superior sweetness.
My husband and I were very impressed with this recipe. It was easy to prepare. I would like to think we will have it again while we have the availability of fresh garden vegetables. It will certainly be one of our summertime meals for years to come.
Slow Cooker Shrimp Boil
Ingredients:
¼ cup Old Bay seasoning
2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 tablespoon hot sauce
1½ pounds red potatoes
1 medium onion, cut into wedges
5-6 garlic cloves, minced
2 bay leaves
1 (12-ounce) package andouille sausage, cut into 1-inch pieces
3 ears corn, each cut into 3 pieces
2 pounds medium or large shrimp
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
Melted butter
Preparation:
Whisk Old Bay seasoning, lemon juice, hot sauce, and 6 cups of water together in the slow cooker. Stir in potatoes, onion, garlic, and bay leaves.
Cover and cook on low heat for 4 to 6 hours or until potatoes are almost tender.
Brown andouille in a skillet.
Turn the slow cooker to high and add browned pieces to the potatoes and onions.
Stir in corn and shrimp. Cover and cook on high, stirring twice until the shrimp is opaque and pink and the corn is heated through about 12 to 15 minutes.
Scoop shrimp boil into a serving with a slotted spoon and garnish with parsley.
Serve immediately with melted butter.