Andouille is a spicy sausage made from smoked pork. Its origin isn’t clear. Some say it was created long ago in France by butchers who wanted to use every part of the whole animal after it had been butchered. Others maintain andouille is a German product. Both countries are known for their delicious sausages.
Andouille was brought to the United States by French immigrants in the 1600s. It is associated with the cuisine of Louisiana and is used in Cajun and Creole cooking. It is one of the main ingredients in gumbo and jambalaya.
Originally, andouille was made using the entire digestive tract of a pig. The pig’s stomach and small intestines (tripe and chitterlings) were combined with onions, garlic and seasonings and packed into a casing from the pig’s large intestine. The description is enough to prevent some from trying it yet the pig offal (the collective name for the internal parts of an animal we eat) is often very economical to buy, easy to cook and has great nutritional value.
The squeamish will be happy to know that French and American andouilles are vastly dissimilar. The good news is the American version of andouille is made from pork butt, which is the upper shoulder of the pig. It is heavily spiced and is smoked twice. The filling is smoked first and, once it has been placed in the casing, it is smoked again. American andouille has a chunkier texture.
Andouille is a flavor-packed sausage, and it adds great taste to many dishes. It is good with shrimp and grits, red beans and rice or French cassoulet. Some like to serve it sliced on a charcuterie board with a selection of cheeses. When added to stews and soups, andouille offers a nice spicy, meaty flavor. Since andouille has been smoked, it can be served cold, boiled, barbecued, baked, or air fried.
Smoky Andouille and Black Bean Soup provided a comforting warm meal when temperatures dipped into the teens recently.