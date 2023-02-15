Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Andouille is a spicy sausage made from smoked pork. Its origin isn’t clear. Some say it was created long ago in France by butchers who wanted to use every part of the whole animal after it had been butchered. Others maintain andouille is a German product. Both countries are known for their delicious sausages.

Andouille was brought to the United States by French immigrants in the 1600s. It is associated with the cuisine of Louisiana and is used in Cajun and Creole cooking. It is one of the main ingredients in gumbo and jambalaya.

For questions about recipes or other information, contact Susan Maslowski at mudriverpottery@aol.com or go to metrokanawha.com. Susan also has a Farmer’s Table Facebook page.

