Horseradish is a perennial plant in the Brassicaceae family that includes mustard, broccoli, and cabbage.
Horseradish has been prized for its medicinal and gastronomic qualities for centuries. We often think of it as a spicy condiment to serve with meat and seafood, but it has been used as an aphrodisiac, to soothe rheumatism, an expectorant in cough medicine, and a bitter herb for Passover seders.
Egyptians used horseradish as early as 1500 B.C. It wasn’t until the Renaissance that the use of horseradish spread from Central Europe to Scandinavia. By the 1600s, the culinary use of horseradish became commonplace among English country folk and laborers.
Early settlers brought horseradish to North America. By the 1800s, it was a common garden plant. Commercial cultivation began in the Midwest in the mid-1850s, which eventually developed into a thriving agricultural business.
Horseradish is easy to grow in this area. I have a patch in my garden that has been there for decades. Horseradish that is left undisturbed in the garden can become invasive if it isn’t carefully managed.
There are many purported health benefits of horseradish and there are those who take horseradish supplements. Some claims are supported by medical science and some are not.
Some of the benefits cited show that horseradish contains necessary nutrients and minerals, provides protection against cancer, boosts the body’s immune system, helps treat urinary tract and kidney infections, and improves digestion.
There are possible side effects to consuming too much horseradish, particularly in people who have intestinal ulcers, inflammatory bowel disease, digestive or thyroid issues. There is no reason to panic if you use a little on your prime rib or cocktail sauce.
It has been said that nearly six million gallons of grated prepared horseradish are produced each year in the United States.
This recipe for Spicy Horseradish Macaroni Salad is a very nice variation of an old favorite.
Spicy Horseradish Macaroni Salad
Ingredients:
¾ cup mayonnaise
¼ cup horseradish
¼ cup sour cream
½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons fresh oregano, minced
½ teaspoon coarse black pepper
½ to 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1 pound elbow macaroni, cooked and cooled
4 hard-boiled eggs, chopped
½ cup frozen peas, thawed
Preparation:
In a large bowl, combine mayonnaise, horseradish, sour cream, Parmesan, lemon juice, oregano, black pepper, and red pepper flakes. Add pasta, eggs, and peas to the mayonnaise mixture. Combine well. Serve immediately or chill in the refrigerator before serving.