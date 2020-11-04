This year’s outdoor growing season has been the longest I remember. We always do succession planting and have enjoyed late season, cold weather crops.
Since we haven’t had a killing frost as I write the column, we are enjoying some unexpected garden surprises in addition to fall crops like kohlrabi, beets, and greens.
Last week, I picked red raspberries, radishes, cherry tomatoes, okra, peppers, onions, zucchini, and eggplant. We also have a nice fall crop of herbs like dill, cilantro, parsley, thyme, and rosemary.
With an abundance of fresh produce, I decided to make some spicy ratatouille. The recipe I chose was slightly different from the one I typically use.
Ratatouille is a healthy, low-fat vegetable stew, and it is a wonderful way to use an abundance of vegetables from the garden. The most common ingredients are onions, garlic, zucchini, eggplant, bell peppers, tomatoes, and fresh herbs.
This chunky vegetable stew originated in Provence during the 18th century. It was a dish that peasants and poor farmers made using fresh garden vegetables.
Ratatouille is usually served as a main dish. It is often accompanied by rice or bread. Since my recipe was a spicy variation, I chose to cook some Orecchiette pasta I had on hand, thinking it would help temper the spiciness.
Orecchiette has the shape of a small dome and it has a slightly rough surface. It proved to be an ideal selection, because the indentations in the pasta held some of the delicious vegetable sauce in each bite.
The pasta can be completely eliminated or another type can be substituted. Like traditional Ratatouille, the dish can be served with rice.
Spicy Ratatouille with Orecchiette Pasta
Ingredients:
¼ cup olive oil, divided
1 red onion, cut into ¾-inch pieces
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 eggplant, cut into ¾-inch chunks
1 zucchini, cut into ½-inch pieces
1 bell pepper, cut into strips
8 ounces mushrooms, sliced
1 (14.5 ounce) can petite tomatoes
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
½ teaspoon red pepper flakes
2 cups cooked pasta
Parmesan cheese
Preparation:
In a large skillet, cook onion and garlic in 2 tablespoons of oil, stirring until the onion is softened. Add the remaining oil and heat over medium heat.
Add eggplant, zucchini, pepper, and mushrooms and cook until eggplant is softened. Stir in the tomatoes, Italian seasoning, and pepper flakes and simmer until the vegetables are tender.
Stir in the cooked pasta and heat through. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese, to serve.