Split pea soup is a hearty, thick soup made of dried split peas. The soup is common in many cultures and each has its own variation.
In Germany, it is often made with the addition of meats such as bacon, sausage or smoked pork.
An emblematic Dutch version is made with celeriac, onions, leeks, carrots, potato and pork. The Royal Dutch Navy serves pea soup with small cubes of lard. The name of the soup is Snert met Drijfijs, which translates “pea soup with floating ice.”
In Poland, pea soup is associated with the military, because it is an inexpensive, nutritious and filling dish that can be made in large quantities. Like Polish hot chocolate, pea soup is so thick a spoon will stand straight up in the bowl.
Split pea soup is a traditional dish found in Quebec that has been served for more than 400 years. It is usually made with yellow split peas, while the one most popular in the United States is made with green split peas.
Pea soup was very popular during the Colonial period. It was introduced in New England by 19th century French-Canadian millworkers.
Many modern recipes call for the split pea and vegetable mixture to be pureed into a smooth, thick soup.
Savory split pea soup doesn’t require a lot of work, and it is a very satisfying meal on a cool spring evening.
Split Pea Soup
Ingredients:
1 (16-ounce) package dried split peas
8 cups water
2 medium potatoes, peeled and cubed
2 large onions, chopped
2 medium carrots, chopped
½ cup chopped celery
2 packets ham broth seasoning
2 teaspoons poultry seasoning
½ teaspoon pepper
½ teaspoon dried basil
½ teaspoon salt
1 cup chopped ham (for garnish)
Preparation:
In a large pot, cover peas with water and soak overnight.
The following day, cover the pot and bring peas to a boil. Reduce the heat to simmer and cook for about 1 hour, stirring occasionally. (If the mixture seems too thick, add some additional water.)
Add all of the other ingredients to the pot, EXCEPT the ham cubes. Bring that mixture to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for about 1½ hours until the peas and vegetables are tender.
The soup can be served like this or, for a smoother version, blend the soup in a blender until it becomes a puree. If too thick, add additional water.
To serve, ladle hot soup into bowls and top with ham cubes.