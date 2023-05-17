Friends at Crawford Family Farm in Pedro, Ohio, raise grain and grass-finished Herefords.
Although their farm is Ohio based, they sell their frozen products at The Wild Ramp in Huntington. In a survey of the Best Ground Beef by State, Crawford Family Farms is listed as the “Best Ground Beef in Huntington.”
The Crawfords have been testing the market with new cuts of meat. Recently, they introduced thin-cut ribeye steaks that I’ve used in many ways. They were delicious when seasoned and grilled, topped with a cheese and mustard sauce.
Their latest offering is shaved round steak. Shaved beef or shaved steak is thinly sliced meat that can come from any part of the cow. Thinly sliced beef can be used to make soups, sandwiches or quick stir-fries. Shaved steak is often sold as shredded beef strips, which saves time when preparing many recipes calling for that cut of meat.
When I opened the package of shaved round steak, I was pleased to find thin slices that would be perfect for Italian braciola, German roulade and several other beef roll recipes.
Crunched for time last week, I decided to test a stuffed steak roll recipe done in a slow cooker. The recipe called for cream of mushroom soup and dry onion soup mix. I even used boxed cornbread stuffing for convenience.
I browned the rolls in a skillet before placing them in the slow cooker. This is an additional step that I added to the original recipe. I also added beef broth instead of water, which made a richer gravy.
Later, when I have more time, I will experiment by adding sliced fresh mushrooms to the mix. I may even try some different types of stuffing.
These stuffed steak rolls look like they take a lot of effort, but they were simple to make. I did pound the slices to make them a little thinner and easier to roll. I was able to wrap the slices easily around the stuffing, and I did not have to use toothpicks to hold them together as the original recipe suggested.
From the five steak slices in the package, I was able to get 15 rolls, so this is an economical recipe that will feed a family. They can cook in a slow cooker while doing other things.
The meat in these rolls was fork tender and the result was delicious. With each bite, my husband said, “These are really good!”
Stuffed Steak Rolls
Ingredients
1 to 1½ pounds sliced round steak
1 teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon pepper
2 cups prepared stuffing
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1 envelope dry onion soup mix
1 cup beef broth
Oil
Flour for coating
Salt and pepper to taste
Preparation:
Pound the round steak slices to about 1/8” thickness.
Divide the stuffing between the steak slices. Make a log of stuffing from end to end on each slice and roll up jelly-roll style. Place toothpicks along the seam, if necessary.
(You can leave the rolls long, if desired, and cut them into portions after cooking. I chose to cut each roll into 3 pieces.)
Mix some flour, salt and pepper (if desired) in a small dish. Coat each roll with the flour mixture and brown the rolls in oil in a skillet before placing them in the slow cooker. You can skip this step and put the rolls (without the coating) in the cooker. I liked the flavor and depth of color browning gave to the finished product.
Layer the rolls in the slow cooker seam side down.
Stir the mushroom soup and onion soup mix into the beef broth and pour over the rolls.
Cook on low for 6 hours.
If the broth is too thin for gravy, you can thicken it with flour or cornstarch. (Mine was just right.)
Serve the rolls with mashed potatoes, pouring some of the sauce over each.