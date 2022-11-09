Cabbage is a favorite vegetable in many cuisines around the world. It is a cool-climate crop and is easy to grow. If planted in early spring and mid-summer, a gardener in this area can get two crops per season. Cabbage stores well, which means we can enjoy this fresh vegetable long after other crops have stopped producing.
Cabbage plants do require space in the garden, so one might wonder if it is worthwhile to grow when it is relatively inexpensive and readily available in the grocery store. My argument for growing cabbage would be that homegrown is fresher, more nutritious, and has a longer storage time. Some types of cabbage can hold for up to six months if stored under proper conditions in a refrigerator or root cellar.
We grow eight heads of red cabbage each year -- four in the spring and four in the fall. Red cabbage has an amazing tolerance to cold weather and much better storage capabilities than green cabbage.
Last week I decided it was time to use the final head of red cabbage from our spring crop, since we’ll soon be harvesting four more heads. Through the years, I’ve tested many recipes using red cabbage and I’ve developed favorites.
Perhaps the one failure was a recipe for red cabbage rolls. The leaves of red cabbage are not as pliable as some green varieties. As I recall, the rolls were stuffed with kasha (buckwheat groats) and mushrooms. The flavors weren’t offensive, but the cabbage never softened and the rolls were extremely hard to cut and digest. I made a note to discard that recipe.
Red cabbage salad with a tahini dressing is delicious. We make red sauerkraut with caraway. I like red coleslaw. I’ve used an all-time favorite German sweet and sour recipe for decades, but this year I was tempted to try a new stir-fry recipe that contained apples and remained a bit on the crunchy side when it was finished.
The vinegar in the tangy sauce intensifies the color of the red cabbage. This would be a perfect side dish for a holiday meal. Not only is it delicious, but it is also aesthetically appealing.