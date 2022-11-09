Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

farmerstablenov92022cabbage
Buy Now

Cabbage is a favorite vegetable in many cuisines around the world. It is a cool-climate crop and is easy to grow. If planted in early spring and mid-summer, a gardener in this area can get two crops per season. Cabbage stores well, which means we can enjoy this fresh vegetable long after other crops have stopped producing.

Cabbage plants do require space in the garden, so one might wonder if it is worthwhile to grow when it is relatively inexpensive and readily available in the grocery store. My argument for growing cabbage would be that homegrown is fresher, more nutritious, and has a longer storage time. Some types of cabbage can hold for up to six months if stored under proper conditions in a refrigerator or root cellar.

Stories you might like

For questions about recipes or other information, contact Susan Maslowski at mudriverpottery@aol.com or go to metrokanawha.com. Susan also has a Farmer’s Table Facebook page.

Recommended for you