Thai cuisine has become increasingly popular.
I was introduced to Thai food while a student at Glenville State College. The only international students were from Thailand. We worked together in the cafeteria and became good friends.
When a package arrived from Thailand, there was great excitement. The contents always contained ingredients for Thai dishes, which meant the students would be preparing a feast at their apartment.
I was often the only guest at these lavish meals, because I was willing to sample all of the dishes that had unfamiliar ingredients and distinctive flavors. I was also one of only a few students who, like the Thai students, didn’t go home on weekends.
Years later, my husband and I hosted a Thai student who was attending Marshall University. She would occasionally fix Thai food for us. During her time here, we always made a point of finding a Thai restaurant when we visited larger cities so she could experience a taste of home.
Years later, we had an opportunity to visit our student in Bangkok. She took us on a memorable culinary tour. Every meal was a harmonious blend of spicy, sweet, and sour foods. The food was satisfying to both the palate and the eye. Every dish was garnished with fancy vegetable decorations.
Ingredients for Thai dishes are now readily available for the home cook. Common items can be found in most supermarkets and several international markets carry the unique ingredients like agar-agar, bean curd, kaffir lime leaves, fish sauce, and several varieties of noodles and rice.
Some of the ingredients used in Thai cooking can be grown in one’s garden. We grow flat chives, cilantro, lemon grass, eggplant, garlic, Thai basil, mushrooms, and even ginger and galangal.
After harvesting the eggplant before the killing frost, I decided to make a Thai Eggplant Curry. The dish is a way to discover the delicious and intriguing flavors of this exotic cuisine.
Thai Eggplant Curry
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons vegetable or peanut oil
1 onion, chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 fresh red chilies, seeded and chopped
1 tablespoon Thai red curry paste
1 large eggplant, cut into chunks
1 bell pepper, seeded and cut into chunks
1 cup vegetable broth
1 teaspoon turmeric
1 teaspoon ground coriander
1 tablespoon brown sugar
2 tablespoons soy sauce
3 kafir lime leaves
1 can full-fat, unsweetened coconut milk
Cooked rice
Chopped fresh cilantro and peanuts for garnish (optional)
Preparation:
Heat oil in a wok or large skillet. Saute onions, garlic, and chilies. Stir in chili paste.
Add eggplant and bell pepper. Cook until the pieces begin to soften. (Add more oil if the eggplant absorbs it too quickly.)
Pour in broth, turmeric, coriander, brown sugar, soy sauce, kafir leaves, and coconut milk. Bring to a gentle boil. Reduce heat and simmer for about 4 to 5 minutes.
Serve hot over rice.
Garnish with chopped cilantro and peanuts, if desired.