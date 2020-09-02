Summer menus usually center around produce from the garden. Onions and garlic have been harvested. Asian eggplants are at their peak, and peppers are beginning to turn red. Fragrant Thai basil, distinctively redolent of cloves, is starting to flower. Cooler weather brings on a new crop of cilantro or phak chi. That means it is time to make Thai Green Curry.
Thai cuisine is one of my favorites. Most dishes are easy to prepare. They have strong, aromatic components and are visually pleasing.
Thai dishes use a variety of herbs and spices. Some essential ingredients are difficult to find here. I try to keep coconut milk, curry paste, galangal, lemon grass, and kaffir lime leaves on hand at all times.
One can make curry pastes at home, but I usually buy red and green pastes that are already prepared. Depending on the type of curry, common ingredients used in Thai curry pastes are shrimp paste, chili peppers, onions, garlic, lemongrass, galangal, and coriander root.
Additional ingredients for pastes include turmeric, pepper, coriander seeds, cardamom pods, and cumin.
Thai curries can be made with meat or fish. Thai Green Curry is often made with chicken. Green curry is often hotter than its red curry counterpart.
A key ingredient in Thai Green Curry is eggplant. I have visited local Thai restaurants where eggplant, though listed as an ingredient on the menu, has been noticeably left out of the dish, much to my disappointment.
Other types of vegetables used in Thai Green Curry include, onions, red or green peppers, zucchini or summer squash, and green beans.
Thai Green Curry is usually served with steamed rice. It is particularly delicious when served with Jasmine rice, which adds another layer of flavorful complexity to the dish.
If you are ready to try your hand at preparing Thai food at home, Thai Green Curry is a great way to get started. This recipe features chunks of tender chicken simmered in an aromatic sauce.
The recipe can be adapted to suit your taste. Add more fish sauce, if the curry is not salty or flavorful enough. If you prefer a sweeter taste, add more sugar. If too salty, add lime juice. If too spicy, add more coconut milk.
The balance of salty, spicy, sweet, and sour is entirely up to you.
Thai Green Curry
Ingredients:
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast
2 Japanese eggplants, cut into 1-inch pieces
2 tablespoons sesame oil
2 tablespoons green curry paste
1 medium red onion, cut into wedges
1 red bell pepper, sliced
1 (15-ounce) can coconut milk
1 cup chicken broth
4 Kaffir lime leaves
2 tablespoons fish sauce
1 tablespoon light brown sugar
Fresh Thai basil leaves
Hot cooked rice
Lime juice
Preparation:
Cut chicken into bite-size chunks.
Heat oil in large frying pan. Add curry paste and mix with oil, cooking until fragrant, about 2 minutes.
Add chicken pieces. Cook until pieces are lightly browned. Add onion and bell pepper and cook until slightly softened.
Add coconut milk and chicken broth. Scrape bottom of pan to loosen any browned bits. Add eggplant and lime leaves. Bring mixture to a simmer.
Simmer mixture for about 10 minutes until eggplant is softened and chicken has been thoroughly cooked through.
Add fish sauce and sugar. Stir to blend. Remove from the heat. Remove lime leaves. Stir basil leaves into the mixture.
Serve immediately over hot rice.