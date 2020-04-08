Farmer's Table: Tuna Salad

A three-day stint in the hospital, just before social distancing was imposed, meant that I had no time to go shopping to stock up on extra groceries.
Fortunately, the bounty from our summer garden means I still have a full freezer and pantry. I always keep a supply of staples, so I don’t have to make frequent trips to the grocery store. A friend supplies fresh, local eggs.
For the past two weeks, I have been preparing meals with what I have on hand. On one of the warm days last week, I wanted a quick lunch, so I could enjoy the sun’s warm rays in the afternoon. I had everything I needed to make tuna salad sandwiches.
It turns out, the tuna salad sandwich originated from a desire to conserve. In the 19th century, before the era of supermarkets, Americans would save leftover chicken, ham or fish from a previous dinner meal. They would then mix this protein with mayonnaise and serve it for lunch the following day.
At the end of the 19th century, middle class women began to socialize more outside the home. They would go to museums and educational lectures. They enjoyed going on downtown shopping sprees. Some women started to work outside the home.
Lunchtime diners opened to cater to these women. The working women had lunch hour time limits, so the restaurants began serving salads between two slices of bread. Chicken salad sandwiches became a favorite.
Canned tuna was introduced in the early 20th century. By adding onion, celery, pickles and mayonnaise to the canned tuna, restaurants could prepare a quick and convenient meal. Tuna salad was less expensive to make than chicken salad.
The first written reference to tuna salad appeared in 1907. By 1914, dozens of recipes had been published. Today there are many variations.
My mother always added hard-cooked eggs to tuna salad, so that is the way I make it. This quick, budget-saving meal really hit the spot, and I didn’t have to go shopping for any of the ingredients.
In addition to tasting good, my tuna salad sandwich evoked fond memories of my childhood when we ate tuna salad sandwiches for lunch.
Tuna Salad
Ingredients:
1 (5-ounce) can tuna, drained
3 hard-cooked eggs, peeled and chopped
1 stalk celery, sliced
2 tablespoons chopped red onion
5 or 6 sweet pickle slices, chopped
¼ cup mayonnaise
Preparation:
In a medium bowl, mix all of the ingredients together. Chill until ready to use for a quick meal.
This salad can be served on top of a crisp, green salad; inside a hollowed tomato shell or between two slices of bread.